"I've stolen a lot of material from him" - Former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo admits that Bellator champ Patricio Pitbull has inspired many changes in his fighting style

Patricio Pitbull recently defended his featherweight belt at Bellator 286. Widely regarded as the greatest featherweight in Bellator history, Pitbull called out UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. While previewing a potential matchup, former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo shared what he has learned from the Bellator pound-for-pound king.

Speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show podcast, host Henry Cejudo revealed that watching Pitbull helped his development:

"I remember the first time watching Patricio Pitbull fight Benson Henderson and I saw his distance [management]. Everything just changed and I'm like, 'There's something different about this guy' that I had to know and learn about him so I can bring it into my own art. I went out to Brazil and I started learning it. I said, 'Dude this is golden, this is what I need, especially as a shorter fighter,' I could relate."

Cejudo elaborated on what he took from Pitbull, adding:

"I've been able to learn from Patricio Pitbull like you wouldn't believe. I've stolen a lot of material from him that I've been able to add to my own from my stance to my composure, my demeanor, not showing facial expressions in my face, the distance game... then I've been able to adjust on top of that."

Patricio Pitbull calls out Alexander Volkanovski and Dana White

Following his victory over Adam Borics at Bellator 286, Pitbull angled for a cross-promotion fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He shared his doubts about whether such a matchup could take place, blaming UFC President Dana White.

While Pitbull may feel that the fight makes sense for the sport, the UFC has long been reluctant to do cross-promotion bouts. Many fans may not agree with this from a competitive standpoint, however, from a business standpoint, the UFC has nothing to gain and everything to lose.

By far the most popular mixed martial arts promotion, a win by Volkanovski would only confirm what most already believe - that the UFC has more talent than other promotions. A win by Pitbull, however, could potentially help other promotions close the gap in terms of popularity. Pitbull also called out White and Volkanovski following his Bellator 277 victory over A.J. McKee.

