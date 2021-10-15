Henry Cejudo explains how Dan Hooker can save himself from being 'punished' by Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

Henry Cejudo has urged Dan Hooker to work on his ground game for the fight against Islam Makhachev. The Russian is widely considered the best wrestler at lightweight since Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo said:

"First of all, Dan [Hooker]... he's gonna really have to work on his wrestling because Islam [Makhachev] does bring that. And what's special about guys that know how to grapple and just die-hard wrestlers is they won't stop. So if Dan Hooker thinks that striking, or whatever he's doing right now, if he doesn't focus on that wrestling, you guys are gonna see him get punished. [Islam Makhachev] has picked up everything from Khabib, that top control, that's folk-style wrestling. You want to credit Dagestan but in reality, they're doing folk-style wrestling..."

Giving a prediction for the contest, Cejudo said:

... I'm gonna go with my brother, Islam Makhachev."

Dan Hooker will face Islam Makhachev on October 30 at UFC 266. The lightweight bout was originally scheduled between Makhachev and Rafael dos Anjos. However, the Brazilian withdrew from the contest after suffering an injury.

Islam Makhachev is currently ranked No.5 in the lightweight division, while Hooker occupies the spot just below the Russian.

The bout could hold major significance in the lightweight division. The winner could be afforded a title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

Dan Hooker says he's not scared to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov; would take the fight on short notice

In a recent interview with It's Time For Sports, Dan Hooker stated that he would fight the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov if given the opportunity. The Kiwi claims to be unafraid of the undefeated Dagestani.

"I'm not scared of Khabib, why would I be scared of Islam? That really surprises me. If they came to me and they said, 'You wanna fight Khabib in four weeks?' I'd take that fight in a heartbeat. I took this fight in a sentence. I thought about it for about five seconds, it would take me one second to accept that fight with Khabib."

Unfortunately for Hooker, a fight against Nurmagomedov seems outside the realm of possibility. 'The Eagle' retired as the undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight champion after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

He has also denied multiple fight approaches post-retirement. He now enjoys life coaching fellow Dagestanis in the UFC and running his fight promotion Eagle Fighting Championship.

UFC @ufc "This is my last fight." @TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 "This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 https://t.co/5HiUvJXBJC

