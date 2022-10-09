"Wrestling can be your safety net" – Henry Cejudo explains why Islam Makhachev is the only one that can beat Charles Oliveira

Arguably the biggest fight in modern lightweight history is just weeks away and Henry Cejudo has now claimed that Islam Makhachev's wrestling could be the deciding factor against the seemingly unstoppable Charles Oliveira.

UFC 280 is fast approaching and if everything goes to plan, viewers would get to relish one of the greatest-ever cards to be assembled by the UFC. Two title fights, multiple high-level strikers, perfect stylistic matchups, numerous rising stars, and a handful of potential future champions are all set to compete in Abu Dhabi.

In anticipation of the 155lbs championship clash, Henry Cejudo compared his win over Flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson to what Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira could look like come October 22:

"If there's anybody that could beat Charles Oliveira, his name is Islam Makhachev... [The] Same reason why I beat Demetrious Johnson, my wrestling overwhelmed whatever it is that he was bringing to the table and wrestling can be your safety net... One solid base like wrestling could probably neutralize anything that any martial arts can bring to the table."

Henry Cejudo has been putting in the work even after retiring from the sport over two years ago. He has become a part-time trainer and has aided multiple UFC fighters in the octagon, with him playing a notable part in Deiveson Figueiredo recapturing the 125lbs title.

Cejudo also helped out old rival Demetrious Johnson in the lead up to his rematch against Adriano Moraes. 'Mighty Mouse' avenged himself in the rematch with a flying knee KO of Moraes.

Check out what 'Triple C' had to say about the upcoming lightweight title in the video below:

What are Islam Makhachev's grappling credentials?

Islam Makhachev is a long-time friend and training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was one of the main students training under the late and great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father.

Another huge influence on his style is Jorge Mendez, a renowned MMA trainer who also helped shape former UFC champions Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, and Cain Velasquez.

Back in 2016, Makhachev competed in the World Sambo Championships and captured gold ahead of undefeated Bulgarian MMA fighter Valentin Benishev.

Since arriving in the UFC, the Russian has shown how dominant his grappling abilities are. He made easy work of top of the food chain grapplers like Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moises.

