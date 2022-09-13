"His belly was going up and down" - Henry Cejudo explains how this observation from Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland can help fighters defeat 'Borz'

Henry Cejudo recently broke down Khamzat Chimaev's fighting style and listed down the three 'T's (technique, tactics and threshold) that fighters should follow in order to make a fight against 'Borz' competitive.

Under the technique segment, Cejudo recommended using the roll-through approach whilst getting taken down. 'The Messenger' also suggested fighters should look to maintain distance from Chimaev and not stay on all four limbs while on the ground.

On the topic of tactics, the former multi-division champion advised being on high alert from the get go as 'Borz' comes out highly aggressive in the opening rounds of the fight.

When it came to the threshold part, Cejudo said:

"When I talk about threshold, I talk about the gas tank and I say, 'We have to drag the fight out.' ... Even if he [Khamzat Chimaev] does take you down, even if he does all that other stuff, like, you make him fight and make him earn every single takedown because you do want to test this man. In a five-round fight, I think that's where you're gonna have better luck to it. Because there's one thing I did see... and that was with Kevin Holland. Even though he got rid of him in 2 minutes and 36 seconds... As he was getting ready to go for that D'Arce [choke], his belly was going up and down. His mouth started opening up."

Aljamain Sterling names the fighter who could pose a challenge for Khamzat Chimaev

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes that Belal Muhammad could give Khamzat Chimaev a run for his money if the two welterweights ever square off inside the octagon.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling said:

"When I look through the rankings, I see a guy like Belal Muhammad, who may not be the strongest grappler, but he's a strong-built dude who uses a grinding style to press you against the cage to neutralize your position...He's a strong, shredded dude... I think it's going to take a guy, or should I say style, like that for Chimaev to run into that's going to be his equal."

Muhammad is scheduled to take on Sean Brady at UFC 280 next month. If 'Remember the Name' emerges victorious in that encounter, there is a possibility of him getting matched up against Chimaev next.

