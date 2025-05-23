Henry Cejudo explains why he isn't upset that Dana White won't book rematch against Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on why he isn't upset with Dana White for not being keen on booking a rematch against Song Yadong. Cejudo's bout against Yadong was competitive and ended in controversy, but White shut down the idea of running it back.

Ad

Cejudo fought Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle this past February, where he lost a technical decision after the former two-division champion was unable to continue at the start of the fourth round. 'The Kung Fu Kid' caught 'Triple C' with an eye-poke that hindered his vision and resulted in him being unable to see even after a full five minutes of recovery time.

In his latest appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Cejudo was asked whether he had any resentment toward White for not booking a rematch. He said:

Ad

Trending

"No, I'm over it.. I'm in this game to make money. Like, I've already done everything. I'm here to make money. So that's why I told the ref, I'm like, 'Hey, man, give me my five minutes'. I'm gonna chill, I'mma kick it. Recovery time, run, do what I can. Get another minute and then be back."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Ad

Henry Cejudo recalls Michael Bisping's reaction to eye-poke from Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo also discussed Michael Bisping's reaction after seeing the eye-poke Song Yadong caught him with at UFC Seattle.

In the aforementioned appearance, Cejudo mentioned that Bisping was upset about the controversy surrounding the result of the bout because of the severity and risks associated with what Yadong did:

Ad

"Bisping came out after the fight, he was like, 'That's fu**ing bullsh*t. I lost an eye because of this fu**ing sh*t and the rules do need to change'. The fu**ed up thing about it is once [Yadong] poked me, he was like this [fingers pointing out] and the referee never warned him."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.