Henry Cejudo explains why he isn't upset that Dana White won't book rematch against Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on why he isn't upset with Dana White for not being keen on booking a rematch against Song Yadong. Cejudo's bout against Yadong was competitive and ended in controversy, but White shut down the idea of running it back.
Cejudo fought Yadong in the main event of UFC Seattle this past February, where he lost a technical decision after the former two-division champion was unable to continue at the start of the fourth round. 'The Kung Fu Kid' caught 'Triple C' with an eye-poke that hindered his vision and resulted in him being unable to see even after a full five minutes of recovery time.
In his latest appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Cejudo was asked whether he had any resentment toward White for not booking a rematch. He said:
"No, I'm over it.. I'm in this game to make money. Like, I've already done everything. I'm here to make money. So that's why I told the ref, I'm like, 'Hey, man, give me my five minutes'. I'm gonna chill, I'mma kick it. Recovery time, run, do what I can. Get another minute and then be back."
Henry Cejudo recalls Michael Bisping's reaction to eye-poke from Song Yadong
Henry Cejudo also discussed Michael Bisping's reaction after seeing the eye-poke Song Yadong caught him with at UFC Seattle.
In the aforementioned appearance, Cejudo mentioned that Bisping was upset about the controversy surrounding the result of the bout because of the severity and risks associated with what Yadong did:
"Bisping came out after the fight, he was like, 'That's fu**ing bullsh*t. I lost an eye because of this fu**ing sh*t and the rules do need to change'. The fu**ed up thing about it is once [Yadong] poked me, he was like this [fingers pointing out] and the referee never warned him."
