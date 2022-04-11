Khamzat Chimaev 'in big trouble' if he approaches Kamaru Usman in the same way he fought Gilbert Burns, says Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo had a lot to say after an action-packed night in Jacksonville, Florida at UFC 273.

In an interview with The Schmo, 'Triple C' was asked what he thought about the "people's main event" between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

He felt the right man got the decision:

"That was the right call, but if Chimaev goes out there and fights The Nigerian nightmare like that, he's in big trouble man. We just saw him kind of become human here."

Cejudo also said he felt Chimaev was "too big" for the weight class to the point where the weight cut was affecting him. Also saying a 185lb Chimaev would be much more dangerous.

Heading into the bout, a heavy part of the UFC's marketing revolved around the one significant punch Khamzat had taken in his four fights up until last night. Burns managed to land 119 across all three rounds, decisively winning the second and even wobbling Chimaev on multiple occasions and winning the round on all three of the judges' scorecards.

Much was debated among fans and fighters on social media in terms of scoring, with many feeling the final round could have gone either way. Dana White told the media during the post-fight press conference that he intends on making Chimaev vs Colby Covington sometime later this year. As for Burns, it is still up in the air on what's next for the talented Brazilian.

Henry Cejudo believes he would be a 'big underdog' in potential title fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo plans on jumping back into the USDA pool and hopes current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will welcome him back inside the octagon.

During the most recent episode of Triple C & The Schmo he weighed in on how he would handle a fight with the current number two pound-for-pound fighter in the world, saying:

"I know if I could fight Aleaxnder Volkanovski that I could still beat him. It's not about me killing him, its about beating him, out smarting him out witting him. I do believe I still have the ability, the speed, the wrestling, the IQ, the experience, the grit to really challenge a man like that."

He plans on speaking with the UFC once the weekend is over to see if there is any kind of serious offer on the table. 'Triple C' last competed in May of 2020 when he stopped Dominick Cruz in round two at UFC 249.

