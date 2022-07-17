"I want his head on a plate" - Henry Cejudo sends chilling warning to Alexander Volkanovski amidst move up to lightweight rumors

Henry Cejudo may be the latest threat to Alexander Volkanovski's throne after a disappointing end to Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez. Cejudo released a series of tweets after the UFC Long Island main event calling out Volkanovski.

Cejudo tweeted the following in response to being tagged in Aaron Bronsteter's tweet that discussed the future of the featherweight division.

"I want his head on a plate!"

Read the original tweet below:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @HenryCejudo twitter.com/aaronbronstete… Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Alright, so featherweight division - who's next for Volk?



You have Yair getting the win under these circumstances, Emmett 7-1 at featherweight, Arnold Allen, Bryce Mitchell, Movsar Evloev all undefeated.



The inconclusive finish was an unfortunate end to a fight that was supposed to determine Volkanovski's next opponent. As a result, arguing that Rodriguez should be the next title challenger seems harder to justify.

However, it might just make Cejudo more of an eye-catching option for the current featherweight champion.

"Stop sitting on your thumb. Let's settle our business first. You want new blood I'm here Mate!"

It will be interesting to see whether 'The Great' entertains Cejudo's chirps or not. With few other options for the Australian, a fight against someone of Cejudo's caliber may be exactly the challenge Volkanovski is looking for.

Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo come face-to-face after UFC 276

After a shut-out performance by Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276, he exchanged words in the media area with Henry Cejudo.

The former flyweight and bantamweight champion could be heard talking about a possible superfight between the two. Volkanovski did not seem opposed to the idea of a bout against Cejudo.

Watch the full interaction below:

A fight between the two would almost certainly be a guaranteed pay-per-view hit. The return of 'Triple C', jumping up another weight division after 2 to 3 years off, would make quite the story. Add to it that he is coming back to fight Volkanovski while the Australina is in his absolute prime, and the plot thickens even further.

Volkanovski also has the option of going up a weight division. With so few current prospects for him to fight at featherweight, the winner of Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be his next dance partner.

Volkanovski's recovery from his hand injury will also play a part in all of this. If it is anything like that of Kamaru Usman, he may be sidelined for considerably longer than expected.

