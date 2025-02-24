Henry Cejudo forced to face bitter truth as former rival Demetrious Johnson offers reality check about UFC future and Song Yadong rematch

Demetrious Johnson recently opened up about Henry Cejudo's future inside the octagon following his loss to Song Yadong. Along with discussing Cejudo's performance, Johnson alluded that the former won't have many more opportunities due to the outcomes of his recent octagon outings.

Ad

Cejudo headlined UFC Seattle in a bantamweight bout against Yadong this past weekend at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The former double champion entered the contest with a lot of confidence, previously stating his wish to aim for the title one last time. However, he suffered unfortunate consequences.

Despite getting off to a strong start in the first round, Cejudo lost to Yadong in the next two rounds after failing to land his takedown attempts. The fight was stopped at the end of the third round after Cejudo was accidentally poked in the eye.

Ad

Trending

Following this, 'Triple C's' corner informed referee Jason Herzog that he would not be able to continue, prompting Herzog to end the bout and give Yadong a victory on technical decision after three rounds.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Johnson recently posted a video on his YouTube channel discussing Cejudo's performance against Yadong as well as his future in the cage. 'Mighty Mouse' indicated that given his eye injury, the former bantamweight champion should no longer jeopardize his health.

Ad

''Now he’s on a three-fight losing streak, what is he doing next? I don’t see the point of it… The likelihood of Henry Cejudo getting opportunities to keep on fighting number one contenders over and over again, I just don’t see it happening. Not saying that it can’t, but I don’t see it happening…man almost went blind… He’s got a great podcast with Kamaru Usman, two beautiful children, [a] beautiful wife, businesses, there’s no reason to fight and keep risking his health.”

Ad

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (10:34):

Ad

Dana White isn't interested in the Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong rematch

Henry Cejudo lost to Song Yadong via decision after suffering from an accidental eye poke and both the fighters immediately called for a rematch. However, that isn't happening, according to Dana White.

In the post-fight press conference, White dismissed the reports of the Cejudo vs. Yadong rematch, saying:

Ad

''Not at all, not even a little bit, I just don’t want to see it again…you want to see it again? We should probably do it in a couple of months? No.” [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Check out Dana White's full comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.