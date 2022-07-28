"I consider both these guys friends. I'm a fan of both of them" - Henry Cejudo gives his initial thoughts on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Henry Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to lock horns at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The epic matchup is scheduled to take place on October 22. The two will collide for the lightweight title, which became vacant when Oliveira was stripped for missing weight.

Although the event includes other intriguing fights, including the bantamweight title fight between Aljamian Sterling and TJ Dillashaw, most fans appear more excited for the main event between the two lightweight contenders.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo had this to say about the UFC 280 main event.

"I consider both these guys friends. I'm a fan of both of them. This is a fight, this a style of somebody who is very, very well rounded. And Charles 'Do Bronx', who can strike, who can defend, who can take somebody down. Who can compete off of his back."

Speaking on Makhachev's wrestling superiority, Cejudo said:

"And then it's going off of a strong base as in what Islam is. Islam is a lot similar. Could not be the best striker, not the best. Could strike and could do everything but is more dominant in the area where it comes to wrestling and then submissions. Top game. So this is a fight that has to do with a very, very strong base against a guy that could mix everything and put everything together."

Check out Henry Cejudo's thoughts on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev in the video below:

Henry Cejudo gives his opinion on the recent UFC London event

UFC London went down this past weekend and was headlined by Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Liverpool's Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann also put in outstanding performances to secure memorable victories.

However, the main event fell short of expectations when Aspinall suffered a knee injury seconds into the fight. With that, Blaydes was declared the winner via TKO.

In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo asserted that the fight card lacked in action and excitement. 'Triple C' claimed that the fights failed to "intrigue" him.

"Biggest take of UFC London is if you are from the UK man, you are gonna get served some tomato cans. That's my biggest take. If you are in the UK man, you got the hair, you got all that, they are gonna serve you up man... Honestly, this card wasn't that... I was not raving about it... None of the fights really kind of intrigued me by any means... I just don't think UFC London kind of delivered for me. Those are just my two cents."

Check out Henry Cejudo giving his opinion on UFC London below:

