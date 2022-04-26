Henry Cejudo gives his take potential Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury superfight

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on a potential superfight between WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, the former two-division UFC champion discussed certain stipulations that he believes would produce a level playing field for both athletes, should they meet for a blockbuster bout. Here's what 'Triple C' said:

"The gloves and the clinch, I think if you're able to clinch, I think exactly what Triad is doing - change the gloves, make the gloves little smaller, be able to clinch and do all that. And I think that's the way you make it fair. I don't think it should be a cage nor a ring, I don't think it should be boxing gloves nor MMA gloves, I think you make it as even as you possibly can and that's how you create a whole new sport."

Watch Cejudo discuss a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou on The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Francis Ngannou was ringside as Tyson Fury successfully defended his WBC crown against Dillian Whyte this past Saturday. 'The Gypsy King' retained his belt with a sixth-round uppercut of Whyte before teasing a crossover bout with 'The Predator' with hybrid rules.

Watch Ngannou and Tyson Fury discuss a fight with hybrid rules below:

Francis Ngannou insists Tyson Fury fight will "definitely" happen in 2023

A fight between Tyson Fury and 'The Predator' has been in discussion for months and it appears that it will finally happen next year. Speaking to BT Sport, 'The Predator' insisted that a fight against 'The Gypsy King' will certainly take place in 2023 and that he would like the fight to be "Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou in Africa, that would be the best one. The Rumble in the Jungle 2". Here's what Ngannou said:

"Definitely sometime next year, 2023. That fight will happen! Because by the end of this year, we're going to sort it out, get settled and ready to go."

He added:

"Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou in Africa, that would be the best one. The Rumble in the Jungle 2."

Watch Ngannou's conversation with BT Sport below:

The UFC heavyweight champion is also in the middle of an ongoing dispute with the promotion. Ngannou, whose UFC contract is set to expire in December this year, has been seeking freedom to box along with a bump in pay.

While Ngannou's future with the UFC remains uncertain, he will sit on the sidelines for the remainder of 2022 after undergoing an ACL knee reconstruction and an MCL repair last month.

