Henry Cejudo highlights what makes new UFC signing Kyoji Horiguchi "extremely dangerous"

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in and shared his thoughts on Kyoji Horiguchi returning to the UFC. He highlighted areas in which he excels at and what he believes will make him a threat in the flyweight division.

Ad

Horiguchi relinquished his flyweight championship during the Rizin 50 broadcast and announced that he would be departing the Japanese-based promotion to return to the UFC. He last competed for the MMA leader in 2016 and departed the promotion with a 7-1 record inside the octagon, with his lone loss coming against then-flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Cejudo recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he shared his thoughts on Horiguchi returning to the UFC. 'Triple C' mentioned that 'The Typhoon' is a dangerous competitor and highlighted his ability to utilize his stance to quickly expose his opponent's openings:

Ad

Trending

"One of the biggest threats of [Horiguchi] coming back and potentially fighting Alexandre Pantoja, it's right here. It's his stance. This stance is so problematic. He is so out, but it's his stance, his movement... It's a combination of throwing explosive power. And three, the fact that he goes to the body, knees up the middle. He is always looking to damage and that's what makes somebody like Kyogi Horiguchi extremely dangerous."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Kyoji Horiguchi below:

Ad

Henry Cejudo names potential opponents for Kyoji Horiguchi's UFC return

Henry Cejudo also named potential opponents for Kyoji Horiguchi in his UFC return bout.

Horiguchi re-joins the UFC flyweight division riding an impressive winning streak in Rizin, where he was the flyweight champion. During the aforementioned video, Cejudo mentioned that if 'The Typhoon' isn't awarded a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja, a bout against Brandon Moreno is most logical:

Ad

"What's next for Kyoji Horiguchi? Guess what, guys, if he doesn't get Alexandre Pantoja, I would love to see that between him and Brandon Moreno at UFC Noche. Winner fights for the damn title."

Check out Kyogi Horiguchi announcing his UFC return below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.