"I don't think he should retire" - Henry Cejudo impressed with Dominick Cruz's performance against Marlon Vera despite receiving KO loss

Despite Dominick Cruz suffering a vicious knockout loss, Henry Cejudo seems to be impressed by his performance against Marlon Vera. In a fast-paced back-and-forth matchup at Saturday’s UFC San Diego event, 'Chito' defeated 'The Dominator' with a fight-ending head kick knockout in round four.

Henry Cejudo suggested that the former UFC bantamweight kingpin performed well and was winning the fight until the kick. He even posted a video on Twitter addressing the Cruz-Vera matchup.

As seen in the video, the former two-division UFC champion highlighted that Vera craftily caught Cruz with a head kick as ‘The Dominator’ performed his signature evasive slip. Regardless, Cejudo acknowledged that Cruz’s movement initially gave Vera a tough time.

Cejudo lauded Cruz’s performance, besides also advising him to face fellow MMA legends such as Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo. Moreover, ‘Triple C’ opined that despite calls for Cruz to retire, he believes the legendary bantamweight still has a few fights left in him. Cejudo stated:

“What can I say about Dominick? I thought he looked good. I don’t think he should retire. I think there’s a fight with Frankie Edgar. I think there’s Jose Aldo. I think there’s a legendary fight. So, Dominick, I thought you looked good. I thought you were winning the fight. So, I wouldn’t retire, man. As much as I don’t compliment you, I think there’s still a lot in you.”

Watch Cejudo discuss the topic in the video below:

Frankie Edgar on a potential fight with fellow UFC great Dominick Cruz

Earlier this year, current bantamweight contender and former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar called for a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Speaking to ESPN MMA, Edgar noted that he’d like Dominick Cruz to be his final MMA opponent.

Indicating that he’d like to compete in his retirement matchup at the UFC’s upcoming event in Madison Square Garden in November, Edgar said:

"I think it's more of a legacy fight. I know he has a fight coming up and everything and who knows how it could happen, it could go down, but I think Dominick Cruz. He was a champion at 135 when I was the champion at 155. Still both pretty much at the top of the division. I think that could be an interesting fight."

Watch Edgar’s interview below:

The consensus is that a potential Edgar-Cruz matchup is unlikely to transpire in November, as Cruz is fresh off a brutal KO defeat. However, should Edgar choose to fight at a later date, a possible retirement clash against Cruz could be on the cards after the latter recovers.

