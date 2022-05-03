"Why don't you fight Jake Paul" - Henry Cejudo insists that Eddie Hearn should fight Jake Paul

Henry Cejudo recently offered his take on a brewing rivalry between Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn and Most Valuable Promotions' Jake Paul.

While in conversation with The Schmo on the latest edition of The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo reacted to Hearn's comments about Paul's inability to become a world-class boxer. He admitted that such criticism from Hearn was off-base unless he fought 'The Problem Child' himself.

Cejudo urged Hearn to prove his analysis of Paul's in-ring capabilities right by lacing up the boxing gloves and locking horns with his fellow promoter. 'Triple C' further admitted that the fight between Hearn and Paul would be a great draw as far as its monetary value is concerned.

"Even though [Eddie Hearn's] right, Schmo, he's never laced up the gloves, and that kind of bothers me a little bit. Because I think he should, I think if he has a lot to say like that, okay, well then, fight. Well, why don't you? If Jake Paul is not that good, why don't you lace up the gloves? Since you've been in the game for such a long time. You know the best of the best. Why don't you lace up the gloves and why don't you fight Jake Paul? And I think that fight itself would be a mega banger."

Jake Paul calls for a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

Commemorating the festival of Eid, Jake Paul took to Twitter to offer wishes to all his followers. On account of the global festival, Paul suggested a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor in the Middle East. 'The Problem Child' tweeted:

"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world! After a historic weekend for Women & Sport, maybe we should make more history and bring the rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever to the Middle East and continue evolving equality together?"

After a historic weekend for Women & Sport, maybe we should make more history and bring the rematch of the biggest women’s fight ever to the Middle East and continue evolving equality together?



Serrano and Taylor recently went toe-to-toe inside the squared circle. Taylor edged out a split decision win over Serrano after 10 rounds of action.

Two judges scored the contest 97-93 and 96-93 for Taylor. The dissenting judge scored the fight 96-94 in Serrano's favor. The duo etched their names in boxing folklore as the first women to headline an event at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

We're going to the scorecards



