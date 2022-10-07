"That's just not cool man"- Henry Cejudo reveals why he isn't the biggest fan of UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo has revealed an issue with something Israel Adesanya said towards Jon Jones.

Adesanya and Jones have had problems with each other in the past. Both fighters have fired verbal low blows at one another. One includes the middleweight champion referencing the deceased mother of ‘Bones’ being disappointed in her son.

Take a look at the comments Israel Adesanya made about Jon Jones' mom:

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. BONY @JonnyBones I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta… My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta…

Cejudo has trained with Jones recently, and they seem to be friends. During a segment on his YouTube channel, ‘Triple C’ had this to say about his problem with Adesanya:

"The reason I started not becoming a fan of Israel [Adesanya] was just because of the simple fact that he talked about his [Jon Jones'] mom, who was deceased. To me, that was just like a deal breaker... That's the stuff that kind of threw me off with Israel. I was cool with him before, but once I saw that I'm just like, they are willing to do whatever. That's just not cool. There is somewhat limits to that stuff, and you just don't do that."

The disagreements between Jones and Adesanya are unlikely to be settled anytime soon. It seemed inevitable for them to fight, but ‘Bones’ moving up to heavyweight has diminished those chances.

Watch Henry Cejudo reveal his problem with Israel Adesanya below:

Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones could legitimately kill Israel Adesanya

The debate about the outcome of a fight between Jones and Adesanya has been intriguing to MMA fans for several years.

Although the matchup is unlikely due to the weight difference, Henry Cejudo thinks ‘Bones’ could kill the middleweight champion if he wanted.

During the same video, Cejudo had this to say about Jones vs. Adesanya:

"Jon Jones would kill Israel [Adesanya]. Jones would absolutely kill him. If you were to let Jones literally kill him, Jones would kill him. That's how much he doesn't like him."

Despite Cejudo mentioning the fantasy matchup, Jones and Adesanya are currently on different paths. ‘Bones’ is getting closer to his heavyweight debut, where he is rumored to be fighting either Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, ‘The Last Stylebender’ could be moving up to light heavyweight if he can beat Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

