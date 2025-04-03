  • home icon
Henry Cejudo lavishes praise on "uncrowned champion" Patricio Pitbull ahead of UFC debut

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 03, 2025 18:55 GMT
Henry Cejudo praises Patricio Pitbull and highlights reputation among fighters [Image courtesy: Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru &amp; Henry on YouTube, and Getty Images]
Henry Cejudo praises Patricio Pitbull and highlights reputation among fighters [Image courtesy: Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry on YouTube and Getty Images]

Henry Cejudo recently lauded Patricio Pitbull ahead of his UFC debut and noted that he is revered among Brazilian fighters. He noted that Pitbull isn't given the credit he deserves, but will have an opportunity to showcase his greatness inside the octagon.

Pitbull makes his octagon debut at UFC 314 next Saturday, where he takes on former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. For years, the Brazilian competed in Bellator, where he was a former two-division champion and regarded as one of the greatest competitors in the promotion's history.

During Pitbull's latest appearance on Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo praised him for being among the all-time greats in MMA despite never competing in the UFC. 'Triple C' mentioned that the former Bellator champion belongs in the conversation with other greats for the impact he has had:

"I think Patricio is that uncrowned champion that is not respected. Like, he really belongs on GOAT mountain, dude, along with 'GSP', Anderson Silva. I mean, even if you talk to a lot of these Brazilian fighters, they always give credit... I almost feel like they feel like Patricio is the godfather of MMA for what he's done for the sport. But, he has not got that credit."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (37:16):

youtube-cover
Patricio Pitbull expresses excitement for UFC debut

During the aforementioned appearance, Patricio Pitbull expressed his excitement for his long-awaited UFC debut.

Pitbull mentioned that he will have an opportunity to compete against the best featherweights in the world and mentioned that it has been a dream of his to compete in the octagon:

"Everyone knows that UFC is the biggest place to every fight compete and show to everyone who is the best. So, I know in my mind and in my heart I am the best, but I know I have to prove that, so UFC is the right place to do that and I am fine with this. So, a dream come true. Let's see what is gonna happen." [36:25 onwards in the aforementioned videojjj]
Check out the official UFC 314 promo featuring Patricio Pitbull below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
