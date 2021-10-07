"Henry Cejudo is learning a valuable lesson"- Ariel Helwani on 'Triple C's potential return to the octagon

Henry Cejudo recently expressed a desire to return to the octagon to challenge UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Ariel Helwani has now weighed in on 'Triple C's potential comeback.

According to Helwani, Henry Cejudo is learning a lesson while he rallies to get the featherweight title fight. Helwani believes Cejudo is learning that vacating the title as a champion doesn't sit well with UFC president Dana White. Comparing Henry Cejudo to Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor, Ariel Hewlani said on The MMA Hour:

"Here's a lesson that Henry Cejudo is learning right now. Henry Cejudo is learning a valuable lesson and it's a lesson that Georges St-Pierre learnt, Conor McGregor learnt it to a degree but of course they didn't have the same clout that Henry does. In other words, they had more. But the point is, Henry Cejudo's learning that when you are a UFC champion and you retire but aren't necessarily serious about retirement, there are repercussions. There is nothing probably that p**ses off Dana White more in my opinion and maybe I'm wrong. I'm sure things I say, fighter pay, I'm sure they are up there. But I got the impression over the years that there is nothing that p**ses off Dana White more than a champion vacating a title. It throws everything out of whack. And I don't think he liked the fact that Henry did it. And I don't think he liked the way in which Henry did it."

Dana White on Henry Cejudo's return

Henry Cejudo has made multiple callouts to Alexander Volkanovski since the champion's spectacular title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 266. However, the road to a title shot doesn't look very easy for 'Triple C'.

UFC president Dana White does not seem very enthusiastic about Henry Cejudo coming out of retirement to fight Alexander Volkanovski for the title. According to White, giving Cejudo a title shot ahead of the likes of Max Holloway is a "tough conversation". White recently said on a DWCS presser:

“Listen, he retired. You’ve been off all this time and now you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It’s a tough conversation.”

