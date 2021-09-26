Henry Cejudo calls out Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 266 win, vows to "take his soul"

Henry Cejudo has been out of the fight game for quite some time. However, he has endured as an active voice in the MMA landscape. In the wake of Alexander Volkanovski's awe-inspiring triumph against Brian Ortega at UFC 266, Cejudo took to social media to call the undisputed featherweight champion out.

'Triple C' called on Dana White and vowed to take Volkanovski's soul inside the octagon. Here's what Henry Cejudo had to say about Alexander Volkanovski's win:

" @danawhite im gonna take Alexander the Average’s soul #ufc266"

Henry Cejudo's history with calling fighters out

Henry Cejudo has only been retired for a little over a year. However, his demeanor on social media paints a different picture altogether. Consistently talking trash and calling out current UFC champions, Cejudo has managed to stay relevant in an ever-evolving community. He previously called out the likes of Max Holloway.

A return to the octagon for Henry Cejudo seems unlikely at this point. Unlike the situation with the former lightweight champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom Dana White tried to book for one last huzzah, the UFC has been quite content with Cejudo's retirement.

Previously in conversation with TMZ Sports, Henry Cejudo opened up about the possibility of fighting Alexander Volkanovski.

"I've done everything in MMA. I'm satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning... it would be Alexander Volkanovski," said Henry Cejudo.

Catch Henry Cejudo's segment with TMZ Sports right here:

A fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo would certainly be a barnburner. What's more, 'Triple C' has hinted at coming back to the fold to secure a third title by picking a fight against Volkanovski. However, this fight coming to fruition maybe a little doubtful.

