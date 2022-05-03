"I would take care of him" - Henry Cejudo offers to train Jake Paul; believes he has a better chance of becoming a world champion in MMA

Henry Cejudo and Jake Paul have achieved historical accomplishments in their respective sports. 'Triple C' is a two-division UFC champion with wins over Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' co-promoted the biggest fight in women's boxing history, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, and revolutionized celebrity boxing.

Since retiring at UFC 249, Cejudo has spent a lot of time evolving as an MMA coach. 'Triple C' recently helped train Jon Jones, Chan Sung Jung, Zhang Weili, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Jiri Prochazka. The former two-division UFC champion now believes he can coach Paul to become an MMA world champion.

Watch Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones train together below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? 👀 https://t.co/Nkl8AXK2s1

During an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo had this to say about training Jake Paul:

"With the IQ I have for mixed martial arts, if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready to come and train with me, I will take care of him. I think he has a better chance at becoming a world champion in mixed martial arts than he does in boxing."

Although Paul's opponents have been questionable, his young age, boxing skills, steady financial security, and high school wrestling experience make him a prime candidate for MMA. With the help of coach Cejudo, the chance of winning an MMA world championship doesn't seem impossible.

Watch Henry Cejudo invite Jake Paul to train with him below:

Henry Cejudo compares Jake Paul's world champion boxing aspirations to his past experiences

Before transitioning to MMA, Cejudo was an Olympic gold medal wrestler. During his wrestling days, 'Triple C' had aspirations to be a world champion boxer but ultimately chose MMA. The former UFC champion had early similarities to Paul, who has said that he would compete in MMA one day.

During an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo compared himself to Paul by saying:

"I tell you this as a wrestler because I had the same goals and aspirations to become a world champion in boxing at one point. Those guys who have been boxing since 5 or 6 years old are at a different speed, a different finesse."

Paul is yet to fight an active boxer, but the time is coming. Combat sports fans are tired of seeing him go up against retired MMA fighters and want him to go up against a legitimate boxer. Although the opponent is unknown, 'The Problem Child' has announced that his return to boxing will be on August 13.

Take a look at Jake Paul announcing his next fight date below:

Edited by Phil Dillon