"That dude is a gifted a** human" - Henry Cejudo on training with Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo has praised Jon Jones for his natural abilities and the hunger to achieve even more despite already arguably being the 'GOAT' in mixed martial arts.

Jones vacated his UFC light heavyweight belt after a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. He has since announced his intentions to move up to the heavyweight division.

Since then, 'Bones' has been training hard to gain weight and get in shape for the UFC's 265-pound division. A battery domestic violence case led to him being banned from the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Following the ban, he moved to Cejudo's Fight Ready gym in Scottsdale, Arizona. During a recent chat with Josh Thomson and John McCarthy on Weighing In, 'Triple C' opined that Jones is in a league of his own.

"I tell you what, man. That dude is a gifted a** human, bro. Like as a fighter you know what I mean. It's like this dude has natural abilities. I am a lightweight and I can't even see that he just threw. You are a heavyweight... Jon's a competitor. He wants to put a stamp on top of a stamp. He is already the GOAT in the sport of mixed martial arts. There's nobody there. I think the second person that comes behind him is Demetrious Johnson just based on his title defenses... Jones is in a mountain of his own," said Cejudo.

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss Jon Jones and more in episode 218 of Weighing In below:

Jones holds a 26-1-1 record in his professional MMA career, while former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Cejudo is 16-2.

Jon Jones seeks to become a dual-weight UFC champion like Henry Cejudo in 2022

Jon Jones has won the UFC light heavyweight title twice and also held the interim belt once. He is tied with former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at 11 for the most successful defenses in the history of the world's biggest MMA promotion.

The 34-year-old superstar had earlier stated that he was looking to fight for the UFC heavyweight title in the second quarter of 2022.

He is keen to seal a matchup with the winner of the UFC 270 main event between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. However, it is unclear if Dana White will grant him the chance to fight for undisputed gold at heavyweight.

