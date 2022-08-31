Henry Cejudo FaceTimes Demetrious Johnson moments after his victory at ONE on Prime Video 1

Henry Cejudo was highly impressed with Demetrious Johnson's performance at ONE on Prime Video 1. 'Mighty Mouse' was able to capture the ONE flyweight world championship by stopping Adriano Moraes in Singapore.

Former two-division UFC champion Cejudo spent some time training with Johnson to help get him ready for his ONE title showdown.

Johnson succeeded in avenging his knockout loss to Moraes in 2021 with his own flying knee KO victory. After the fight had concluded and Johnson was crowned, Cejudo and 'Mighty Mouse' spoke on the phone.

Henry Cejudo loves the knees of Demetrious Johnson

Cejudo and Johnson are former opponents who have fought twice and are tied one-and-one in their series. Both of their matchups were for UFC gold. The first time the two met, Johnson gave Cejudo his first career loss with a TKO via knees to the body in round one.

Cejudo watched the ONE Championship flyweight showdown live and recorded his reaction. After the KO took place, the former Olympian reminded the audience of his familiarity with Johnson's knees. In the video, he said:

"Look at this knee. I can see why he finished me that first fight and I can see why he's still finishing people with knees... You guys are witnessing a great, the greatest mixed martial artist, man."

Catch Cejudo's reaction in the video below:

Speaking with Johnson on the phone after the fight, Cejduo again remarked on the skills 'Mighty Mouse' has in his knee strikes. While speaking to his compatriot, Cejudo said:

"Remember what I told you? I said that's your greatest gift. Your greatest gift is your knees, bro."

Cejudo earned two titles in the UFC before calling it a career and retiring. Johnson, meanwhile, earned 11 consecutive title defenses in the octagon, setting a record, before moving to ONE Championship.

