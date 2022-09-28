"I kind of sh*t on GSP because he cherry-picked that fight with Bisping" - Henry Cejudo predicts the outcome of a fantasy matchup between prime Georges St-Pierre and Colby Covington

Henry Cejudo recently took to his YouTube channel with his latest episode of the Ask C Anything Q&A segment. He gave his opinion on a hypothetical fight between Georges St-Pierre and Colby Covington.

When asked which of the fighters he would pick to win if they met in their prime, Cejudo picked the UFC Hall of Famer:

"I kind of sh*t on GSP a little bit because he kind of cherry-picked that fight with [Michael] Bisping, but I'm gonna have to go with GSP [over Covington]. He's got good hands, good distance, he'd get out from bottom and he could probably even take Colby down too. GSP was special."

Cejudo continued to discuss St-Pierre, adding:

"I didn't really feel like GSP took the best 185 pounder or defended his belt. A lot of fighters say you're not a world champion until you defend your belt... When you've defended, it just separates you - 'now I'm undisputed.'"

While St-Pierre may not have defended his middleweight belt, he did defend his welterweight belt nine times, a UFC record for the division. Covington, on the other hand, is yet to become a welterweight champion. In all fairness, he has only lost to Kamaru Usman, unarguably one of the two greatest welterweights of all time.

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments on Georges St-Pierre and Colby Covington below (starting at the 32:42 mark):

Colby Covington previously stated he would have "easily" beaten Georges St-Pierre

While Henry Cejudo believes that Georges St-Pierre would have beaten Colby Covington, the No.2-ranked welterweight disagrees.

Covington previously shared his take on the hypothetical fight on the MMA Roasted podcast, stating that the UFC legend would be an easy opponent for him:

"I don't think I could've beaten Georges St-Pierre - I know I'd beat St-Pierre... I think Georges St-Pierre would have been an extremely easy fight for me. He was ahead of his time. There were a lot of guys that time that were one-dimensional. They were either strikers or they were wrestlers, but they weren’t good at blending both."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Colby Covington says he'd have easily beaten Georges St-Pierre: 'He was ahead of his time' mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/05/colby-… Colby Covington says he'd have easily beaten Georges St-Pierre: 'He was ahead of his time' mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/05/colby-…

Covington's comments are shocking because of the significant legacy that St-Pierre left behind. 'Rush' defended his championship multiple times, Covington is yet to become champion. Meanwhile, St-Pierre is widely recognized as the greatest welterweight of all-time and one of the best fighters of all-time.

Nearly nine years since his last welterweight fight, St-Pierre continues to hold many records in the division. The UFC legend was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC announces that Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the HOF. Will be a shame if the GOAT doesn’t get his ceremony in front of people. UFC announces that Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the HOF. Will be a shame if the GOAT doesn’t get his ceremony in front of people.

Watch Colby Covington's full appearance on MMA Roasted below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far