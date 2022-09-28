"I kind of sh*t on GSP because he cherry-picked that fight with Bisping" - Henry Cejudo predicts the outcome of a fantasy matchup between prime Georges St-Pierre and Colby Covington

Henry Cejudo recently took to his YouTube channel with his latest episode of the Ask C Anything Q&A segment. He gave his opinion on a hypothetical fight between Georges St-Pierre and Colby Covington.
When asked which of the fighters he would pick to win if they met in their prime, Cejudo picked the UFC Hall of Famer:
"I kind of sh*t on GSP a little bit because he kind of cherry-picked that fight with [Michael] Bisping, but I'm gonna have to go with GSP [over Covington]. He's got good hands, good distance, he'd get out from bottom and he could probably even take Colby down too. GSP was special."
Cejudo continued to discuss St-Pierre, adding:
"I didn't really feel like GSP took the best 185 pounder or defended his belt. A lot of fighters say you're not a world champion until you defend your belt... When you've defended, it just separates you - 'now I'm undisputed.'"
While St-Pierre may not have defended his middleweight belt, he did defend his welterweight belt nine times, a UFC record for the division. Covington, on the other hand, is yet to become a welterweight champion. In all fairness, he has only lost to Kamaru Usman, unarguably one of the two greatest welterweights of all time.
Watch Henry Cejudo's comments on Georges St-Pierre and Colby Covington below (starting at the 32:42 mark):
Colby Covington previously stated he would have "easily" beaten Georges St-Pierre
While Henry Cejudo believes that Georges St-Pierre would have beaten Colby Covington, the No.2-ranked welterweight disagrees.
Covington previously shared his take on the hypothetical fight on the MMA Roasted podcast, stating that the UFC legend would be an easy opponent for him:
"I don't think I could've beaten Georges St-Pierre - I know I'd beat St-Pierre... I think Georges St-Pierre would have been an extremely easy fight for me. He was ahead of his time. There were a lot of guys that time that were one-dimensional. They were either strikers or they were wrestlers, but they weren’t good at blending both."
Covington's comments are shocking because of the significant legacy that St-Pierre left behind. 'Rush' defended his championship multiple times, Covington is yet to become champion. Meanwhile, St-Pierre is widely recognized as the greatest welterweight of all-time and one of the best fighters of all-time.
Nearly nine years since his last welterweight fight, St-Pierre continues to hold many records in the division. The UFC legend was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020.
Watch Colby Covington's full appearance on MMA Roasted below: