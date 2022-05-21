Henry Cejudo plans on snatching the featherweight belt from the "small, little hands" of Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has made it clear that he wants to become a three-division champion by going after Alexander Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title.

While enjoying his Eagle FC 47 media activities in Miami, ‘Triple C’ found time to meet up with The Schmo to discuss various current events as part of their YouTube show.

During the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo show, Henry Cejudo was asked about who he would fight in his return bout. The former double champion said that he has his sights set on reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Henry Cejudo said:

"Aljamain, enjoy that belt. Enjoy that d****d belt because your a** is next, man. Your a** is next and that’s all there is to it."

Next, Cejudo switched his focus to Alexander Volkanovski and said:

"Alexander Volkanovski, like he ain’t off the hook. Because at the end of the day that’s my, that’s my overall goal is to go up to that third division and snatch that belt from him. From those small little hands of his."

'Triple C' then went on to say that Volkanovski's hands reminded him of the man in the Burger King commercial, whose hands were made to look small so that the burger looked bigger than normal.

Watch 'Triple C' talk about his plans at 3:08 of the video below:

‘Triple C’ is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion who held both belts simultaneously. He’s also the only athlete to win both the Olympic gold medal and the UFC championship belt. Upon his return, Cejudo has the ambition of becoming a three-division champion in the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

"I ve already been tested couple times" - Henry Cejudo on being tested by USADA prior to his return

There’s much to do for ‘Triple C’ to be able to enter the octagon again. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is negotiating the terms of his UFC return, while Cejudo must pass the USADA testing program.

The program is mandatory for every active UFC athlete as part of the promotion’s anti-doping policy. Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool and during his interview with The Underground, he revealed that he had already been tested by the anti-doping agency.

Henry Cejudo said:

"I’ve already been tested couple times already. So it’s been cool, man. I mean, not really, I hate it, but I’ve been clean my whole d**n life, you know?"

The Olympic gold medalist said that he will only test positive for extra grease in his burrito and that USADA does what needs to be done to keep the sport of MMA clean.

Watch Henry Cejudo talk about being tested at 2:55 of the video below:

