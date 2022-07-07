Henry Cejudo vows to "surprise a lot of people" in potential fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo is officially unretired, and he's been calling out several fighters for his return bout. Although 'Triple C' has recently challenged bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley, his most desired fight is Alexander Volkanovski. A featherweight title fight would make him the first three-division UFC champion with a win.

Cejudo was backstage at UFC 276 when he called out Volkanovski and O'Malley directly after their fights. Despite his legendary accolades, 'Triple C' seems to be underrated by the MMA world in a potential matchup against the featherweight champion.

During an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo had this to say about surprising those doubters in a fight against Volkanovski:

"I could definitely surprise a lot of people. I want to surprise myself by any means because I know the mountain that's to climb, but I can get the job done."

Cejudo retired in May 2020 after beating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. The announcement was shocking, but early retirements in combat sports are usually short-lived. 'Triple C' has defied the odds in the past, and beating Volkanovski for the featherweight title could be at the top of the list.

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss the potential Alexander Volkanovski matchup below:

Henry Cejudo believes Alexander Volkanovski's respect for him could lead to the featherweight champion not taking the fight

Henry Cejudo has continued to call out Volkanovski, but a few things need to happen before the fight materializes. UFC president Dana White has consistently turned down Cejudo's bid for a featherweight title fight without winning the bantamweight title back first. Furthermore, 'The Great' needs to accept the challenge.

During the same episode, Cejudo gave his reasoning for Volkanovski potentially not accepting the fight:

"I think if he doesn't wanna accept the fight, I think he just respects me that much. He wouldn't wanna lose to a guy that talks a lot, which is what I get from a lot of fighters."

Cejudo has the accomplishments to earn respect from fighters and fans, but it took a lifestyle switch to start getting people's attention daily. Now that he's been more vocal and aggressive, everyone is listening, and the interest in his return is growing. Only time will tell when he will return and who his opponent will be.

