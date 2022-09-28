"That's a good fight for him" - Henry Cejudo predicts surprise outcome for potential title clash between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on a potential middleweight clash between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev was scheduled to take on Nate Diaz at the main event of UFC 279 in what was Diaz's last fight on his UFC contract. 'Borz' surprised fans around the world when he came in seven and a half pounds over the welterweight limit [171lbs] at the weigh-ins of UFC 279.

Due to the weight miss, the entire main card of UFC 279 had to be reshuffled with Chimaev ultimately fighting Kevin Holland and securing a submission victory.

After missing weight by a considerable margin at UFC 279, Chimaev took to his official Twitter handle to hint at the possibility of moving up to the middleweight division.

The 28-year-old wrote:

"1 8 5 👊🏼💥"

You can check out Chimaev's post below:

In a recent Q&A session uploaded on his YouTube channel, former bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo gave his take on a potential fight between Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev. 'Triple C' asserted that 'The Last Stylebender' would be an "easy" fight for Khamzat Chimaev stylistically.

Giving his opinion on the potential matchup, the former bantamweight said:

"I still believe that he could beat Israel Adesanya stylistically. Styles make fights. I think that is an easy...I think that is a good fight for Khamzat."

You can check out Henry Cejudo's full Q&A session below:

When Khamzat Chimaev spoke of a potential fight with Israel Adesanya

'Borz' discussed the prospect of facing Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in an interview with Henry Cejudo back in March.

The Chechen-born Swede mentioned how he considered 'The Last Stylebender' to be an easy fight, claiming that he is ready to take on the middleweight champ.

Chimaev also commented on Adesanya's propensity to fight on his feet, stating he would rip the Kiwi's "head off" if given the chance.

Speaking about a potential matchup against 'The Last Stylebender', 'Borz' said:

"Yeah, I'm ready for him. I still don't know when I see his last fight, I told the guys, 'He's an easy fight for me.' How he fights, how he fights a guy. It's like, for me, makes comfortable when I see the fight. He gets taken down and then he gives his back to the guy who's not a wrestler, not like ground guy."

Khamzat Chimaev added:

"All his fights he's doing only standup. What's his name? Robert Whittaker take his back. When I see that, if I take his back, I'll take off his head."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Israel Adesanya responded to Khamzat Chimaev's tweet: "Okay" Israel Adesanya responded to Khamzat Chimaev's tweet: "Okay" 😐 https://t.co/nbsI0eW17h

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far