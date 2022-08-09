"That's the only way that Chandler wins" - Henry Cejudo previews potential Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 281

Henry Cejudo has laid out his prediction for a potentially blockbuster lightweight fight between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler at UFC 281.

In a new Q&A session named 'Ask C Anything' on his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' opined that Poirier is more likely to win due to his vast experience and composure. Henry said:

"I'm leaning towards Poirier. Just because he's been there, has got crisper hands, in his defense he's good, he kicks and he's a lot more composing. If Michael Chandler can gameplan with the base of wrestling that he has and if he can grab a hold of Poirier and top ride him like Khabib did, then I think that's the only way how Chandler wins. I'm going Poirier if I had to put my money, but if Michael Chandler is able to put his gameplan together and really piece it together, he could also beat him too." [sic]

The duo are on a collision course that culminates at Madison Square Garden on November 12, which is set to be headlined by the middleweight title clash between champ Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

The probable co-main event was made official after Chandler and Poirier exchanged words amidst the crowd at UFC 276 in July. The duo had to be separated by security officials in Las Vegas, with Poirier appearing to call Chandler “a fake motherf****r.”

Chandler took the UFC world by storm in his last fight against Tony Ferguson, as he became the first man to knock 'El Cucuy' out cold at UFC 274. Poirier, meanwhile, has been out of action since losing in a title fight against current champion Charles Oliveira in December, with his last win over Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264.

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss the Michael Chandler-Dustin Poirier fight below:

Jiri Prochazka reveals who started altercation between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler at UFC 276

The light heavyweight champion was seated beside Poirier at the event last month, before his heated exchange with Chandler. In an interview with Helen Yee, Prochazka revealed that Poirier initiated the exchange by getting aggressive, with Chandler talking back in retaliation. He said:

"I was closest, next to Dustin and he started to be aggressive, to talk some trash talks and all this stuff for the Michael. And they start to talk together. Nothing surprised for me but I saved them [laughs]. I just watched that and there was a guy from the UFC and they tried to fix it." [sic]

The beef between the pair has been going on for months ever since Chandler's post-fight callout of Poirier after his win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

With the former Bellator lightweight champion notching up impressive wins since his debut in the UFC, Dustin Poirier will be wary of 'The Iron' and will certainly have his work cut out to return to winning ways.

Watch Prochazka discuss the altercation between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler below:

Edited by Virat Deswal