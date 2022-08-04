"These are his coaches? He's got a bigger gut than Triple C!" - Henry Cejudo provides detailed breakdown of Conor McGregor's training videos

Henry Cejudo continues to critique Conor Mcgregor's training videos on social media. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' analyzed multiple video tapes of the Irishman honing his striking and kicking with his coaches.

As usual, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist pointed out some flaws and offered pointers on how 'The Notorious' can improve his standup. The former UFC champ-champ suggested that the Irish star should throw less power shots and get rid of unnecessary movements, among other things.

'Triple C' also took aim at McGregor's coaches for not correcting his bad form while training.

"I just can't help but notice like, these are his coaches? He's got a bigger gut than Triple C, Jesus!"

Watch Henry Cejudo criticize Conor McGregor's training videos below:

From what it appears, Cejudo loves to offer Conor McGregor boxing and kicking advice after the Irishman posts training videos on his social media.

The 35-year-old has also expressed interest in fighting 'The Notorious' on several occasions, even suggesting that he would be open to moving up to 155 pounds to secure the fight.

Conor McGregor set to make Hollywood film debut

Conor McGregor has achieved numerous accolades since arriving in the UFC. The Irishman has provided many memorable moments over the years and remains the biggest pay-per-view draw in the promotion's history.

'The Notorious' has been very vocal about creating many more historic moments inside the octagon, but it appears that he is also ready to shine on the big screen.

It was recently announced that McGregor will make his film debut, joining Jake Gyllenhaal for Amazon Prime’s reimagining of the the 1989 classic Road House.

Amazon Studios @AmazonStudios Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House. https://t.co/AzlHxq7tmL

According to online reports, Gyllenhaal will play a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys before discovering everything is not what it seems. While details about McGregor's role in the film are yet to be confirmed. reports suggest that the Irishman will play an original character in the film and not himself.

As far as McGregor's UFC career is concerned, McGregor has spoken about his desire to return to the promotion and even capture a third title. However, there have also been talks about the Irishman taking on Floyd Mayweather in another boxing match.

