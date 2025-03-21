Henry Cejudo reacts to Leon Edwards calling Belal Muhammad loss an "off night"

Henry Cejudo recently made his feelings known on Leon Edwards claiming that his title loss to Belal Muhammad was just a result of an off night. Cejudo noted that he has described too much and believes it could be a cause for concern if he's overlooking Sean Brady.

Edwards and Brady are scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 255, which takes place on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England. It will be 'Rocky's' first bout since his unanimous decision loss to Muhammad in which he lost his welterweight championship.

Meanwhile, Brady comes into the bout riding a wave of momentum as he has won back-to-back victories against Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns.

During the latest episode of Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo told co-host Kamaru Usman that Edwards and his coaches' reasoning for his loss to Muhammad is coming off as being an excuse.

'Triple C' mentioned that he didn't believe it to be a case of the early morning bout rather a technical flaw in his skill set:

"I hope [Edwards], he just doesn't think it was an off night when he fought Belal. To me, it's more of a technical error that he needs to really fix, which comes down to just him just not reacting... Him and his coaches, 'Yeah, it was an off night... Leon just wasn't there'. It just sounds like too much is being described, too much is being painted."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Leon Edwards below:

Henry Cejudo warns Leon Edwards about overlooking Sean Brady

Henry Cejudo believes Leon Edwards should not be overlooking Sean Brady because of the belief that his loss to Belal Muhammad was an off night.

During the aforementioned clip, Cejudo mentioned that Brady is currently on an impressive run and could pose a threat to Edwards if he isn't fully prepared:

"You cannot underestimate a guy in Sean Brady. A guy that's very composed, that strikes and is very calculated with his takedowns. And I'll tell you what, man, his double leg, his double leg can take down anybody in the world at 170 pounds."

Check out the final faceoff between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady below:

