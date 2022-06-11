"Is that what I do for a living?" - Henry Cejudo recalls being mesmerized during Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

With Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili's rematch on the horizon, Henry Cejudo recalled how mesmerized he was when he witnessed their first encounter.

As UFC 275 is getting closer, ‘Triple C’ and The Schmo previewed the event together, quickly getting to the topic of the rematch between the Pole and the Chinese native. The former Olympian emphasized that their bout at UFC 248 is considered the best women’s strawweight scrap in history.

Zhang and Joanna delivering through R1! Grab that popcorn. 🍿Zhang and Joanna delivering through R1! #UFC248 Grab that popcorn. 🍿Zhang and Joanna delivering through R1! #UFC248 https://t.co/h2cnNgBwEh

During the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo said:

“Their fight is considered the greatest fight of all time when it comes to the strawweight. And it is, man. I was there live, I saw that fight, Jesus. Man I was like, when you watch a crazy fight like that, it’s like you start to question yourself - is that what I’m doing, is that what I do for a living?”

Watch Henry Cejudo reflect on Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zang Weili I in the video below:

The action-packed five-round strawweight title fight was dubbed by the UFC as the greatest bout in women’s MMA history. The promotion, as well as various media outlets and fans, picked it as the fight of the year 2020.

Each round was full of explosive striking exchanges which kept the audience at the edges of their seats. After 25 minutes of going toe-for-toe, Zhang Weili was declared the winner and successfully defended her title for the first time.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk on what she must do to defeat Zhang Weili

‘JJ’ knows what changes must be made in order to defeat the Chinese fighter and get the title shot against Carla Esparza. The main thing is to avoid exchanges and be more precise with her striking.

UFC News @UFCNews Zhang Weili (@MMAWeili) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@JoannaMMA) combine for 351 significant strikes, the 3rd greatest amount ever in a UFC fight. Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega currently holds the UFC record with 400. #UFC248 Zhang Weili (@MMAWeili) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@JoannaMMA) combine for 351 significant strikes, the 3rd greatest amount ever in a UFC fight. Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega currently holds the UFC record with 400. #UFC248 https://t.co/0LSSJuxfNk

During an interview with Daniel Cormier, Joanna Jedrzejczyk was asked about the potential adjustments. The former UFC strawweight champion stated that she should avoid brawling. Instead, she should use her assets, per Jedrzejczyk:

“I can stand my ground and I can be an assassin, or like a hustler, you know, or like a OG, like okay - let’s fight like a street fighter. I don’t need that, because I’m crafty, I’m smart, and in this fight, to win this fight I just have to use my reach, distance, footwork.”

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk talk on her rematch with Zhang Weili in the video below:

