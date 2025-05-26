Henry Cejudo recalls sending fiery message to Dana White after UFC CEO's reaction to Song Yadong loss: "Judge my integrity"

Henry Cejudo recently revealed that he sent Dana White a fiery message after comments he made following his loss to Song Yadong. Cejudo noted that he was offended due to his accomplishments and track record in combat sports.

Ad

Cejudo's latest bout against Yadong ended in controversial fashion as the former two-division champion was unable to continue after being eye-poked towards the end of the third round. He took the five minutes of recovery time in hopes of regaining his sight and was still affected in the final minute of the round. As a result, Yadong was awarded a technical decision.

White was somewhat critical of Cejudo during his post-fight press conference and insinuated that he might have been looking for a way out.

Ad

Trending

In his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Cejudo admitted that he was upset by the comments and made his feelings known by messaging White.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Triple C' mentioned that although he has moved on and gotten over it, he was upset that the UFC CEO questioned his integrity:

"I think Dana thinks I bit**ed out. I ended up sending Dana a message, but I don't think he has that same phone. I'm glad. I hope he doesn't read it cause I was like, 'Hey, dude, I've done a lot, man. I put my life out there, dude, and for you to kinda judge my integrity, that's fu**ed up, dude'. But, I'm over it now."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Ad

What did Dana White say about Henry Cejudo's loss to Song Yadong?

Dana White shared his immediate reaction to Henry Cejudo's loss to Song Yadong and questioned what 'Triple C's' thought process was like following the eye-poke.

In his post-fight press conference, White mentioned that Cejudo might have assessed how he was performing prior to being eye-poked and insinuated that perhaps he was under the impression that he would have earned a disqualification win. He said:

Ad

"I have no idea [what Cejudo's decision making was], I'll let him answer all those questions. Song looked good... I don't know if he thought, 'If I stop here, is this a DQ? And then, no contest'. I don't know what he was thinking or maybe he can't see... I just don't want to see [that fight] again."

Ad

Check out Dana White's comments regarding Henry Cejudo's loss to Song Yadong below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.