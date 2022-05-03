"Maybe he can be my tune up" - Henry Cejudo responds to Jose Aldo's 'faked retirement' tweet

Henry Cejudo is on the comeback trail and that's causing a lot of concern from other fighters at bantamweight and featherweight over him potentially jumping into a title shot.

One such fighter is Jose Aldo, who is currently campaigning for a bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling. The UFC has already suggested T.J. Dillashaw is next for Sterling, but that hasn't stopped Aldo from shooting his shot on Twitter. In his callout, he also dissed Henry Cejudo, writing:

"The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool)."

Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool). The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool).

On the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo responded by saying:

"All these guys know that the king is returning but Jose Baldo, he has to do what he has to do. He has to get that limelight too. But let's keep in mind he got a title shot about a year and a half ago and he got destroyed. He literally got his face punched in. So yeah he might be right on some of the stuff that he was saying, but at the same time it's like ... you had your shot. You had a year and a half to do it and a year and a half ago you got your face punched in. I don't know whether there's room for him to talk but either way I wouldn't mind Triple C vs. Jose Baldo. Who knows, maybe he can be my tune up."

Henry Cejudo reportedly re-entered the USADA testing pool after UFC 273 in April. That would make him eligible for a fight sometime in October.

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss Jose Aldo below:

T.J. Dillashaw is looking forward to a possible rematch with Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo isn't the only fighter making callouts. T.J. Dillashaw has a lot of names he's excited to fight once he takes the 135 pound belt off Aljamain Sterling.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Dillashaw said:

“All the chips are lining up perfectly right now. I mean, get my belt back from Sterling, I got Cejudo supposedly saying he’s coming back, right? Who knows if he goes for 145 or 135. That’d be one that I would love to get back. Then we got Jose Aldo, a guy that I’ve looked up to when I first got into the sport and kinda dreamed about once I beat [Renan] Barao. I’ve got some options to defend that belt once I get it. It’s gonna be an exciting 2023.”

With or without Dillashaw holding the belt, 2022 and 2023 are looking like massive years for the bantamweight division.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA T.J. Dillashaw or Jose Aldo? Who deserves the next UFC bantamweight title shot? 🤔 T.J. Dillashaw or Jose Aldo? Who deserves the next UFC bantamweight title shot? 🤔 https://t.co/vFuMZbXgSG

Edited by Ryan Harkness