"I'm here accepting your challenge" - Jose Aldo wants to sign Aljamain Sterling title fight contract before 'Funk Master' "changes his mind" 

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo recently trained his aim at reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Recalling Sterling's promise to offer him the next shot at divisional gold, Aldo accepted the challenge.

In a recent post on Twitter, Aldo tried to insert himself into the bantamweight title picture. He called on UFC president Dana White to write up a contract and send it through to both parties before Sterling changed his mind.

Check out Jose Aldo's post on Twitter below:

"@funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I’m here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!!"

At the age of 35, Jose Aldo boasts a pro-MMA record of 31-7. He was most recently featured in a main event fight against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 in December 2021 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He managed to outperform Font in their bantamweight scrap over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win. Aldo's victory against Font marked his third consecutive win inside the octagon.

'Junior' last suffered a setback in a fight against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. The fight took place at UFC 251 in July 2020, where he was finished in the fifth round.

Aljamain Sterling returns to a hero's welcome at his gym following UFC 273 triumph

Aljamain Sterling recently featured in a bantamweight clash against Petr Yan at UFC 273. Sterling managed to notch his first title defense in a rematch from their UFC 259 clash, walking away with a win by way of split decision at the end of five rounds.

The fight took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9.

Sterling recently took to social media to offer fans a sneak-peek into his homecoming at the SerraLongo Fight Team in Long Island, New York. In the video that he posted on Instagram, he can be seen addressing his teammates alongside head coach Ray Longo.

Longo hailed 'Funk Master' for his mental fortitude and resilience to endure all the hate he received when he was crowned the UFC bantamweight champion after Yan was disqualified for an illegal strike at UFC 259.

Aljamain Sterling further addressed his teammates, highlighting the path to success. He admitted that all one needed to succeed was to put in the work and believe in themselves.

