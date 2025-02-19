Henry Cejudo responds after opponent Song Yadong shares photos from 2008 Olympics, says it made him "cry"

Henry Cejudo recently responded after his opponent Song Yadong shared photos from the 2008 Olympics along with a heartfelt message. The bantamweight contenders are scheduled to compete in the main event of UFC Seattle, which takes place this coming Saturday.

The 2008 Olympics in Beijing holds a special place in 'Triple C's heart as that's when he won his Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the young age of 21. He later used that strong background in wrestling and transitioned into MMA, where he eventually became a two-division UFC champion.

Ahead of their main event bantamweight clash, Yadong shared photos of Cejudo's Olympic gold medal win and a photo of himself outside the Olympic arena and disclosed that he had been selling souvenirs.

The post caught the attention of the former two-division UFC champion, who responded to the photos and 'Kung Fu Kid's post. Cejudo admitted that the post made him emotional and expressed his gratitude before reverting back into fight mode to promote their bout:

"If your job was to make me cry after seeing this, you succeeded. But on Saturday night it will be your turn to cry. Respect #UFCSeattle"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Henry Cejudo opens about preparation for UFC Seattle

In addition to responding to opponent Song Yadong's post, Henry Cejudo recently opened up about his preparation for his main event clash.

During the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo told co-host that he has been healthy throughout his training camp and is confident ahead of UFC Seattle:

"You know when you're in fight camp where you just get...a little crazy, that anything can kind of set you off...Camp is going great, weight is great, injury free, motivated...I always wanna say my last camp is always the best camp. This camp right here, it's been the best camp because we've been able to adjust a lot of things...just certain things that you always kind of take from your past camps." [0:51]

Check out the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo's comments below:

