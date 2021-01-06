Henry Cejudo responds to UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo's challenge: 'He knows who the best in the world is'

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to respond to a recent challenge from reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

In a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Deiveson Figueiredo made it known that he wanted to face Cejudo for a lighter version of the BMF belt in 2021. Obviously, 'Triple C' didn't take too kindly to the reigning champion's call-out, and issued a response:

Yo @danawhite I’m really trying to enjoy my retirement but your bum fighter of the year can’t get my name out his mouth. Even though he has that smelly belt, he knows who the best in the world is! I just want to know where did he get that Kush from? 🌲 🔥 @daico_deusdaguerra pic.twitter.com/tKB0pgA2dV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 5, 2021

In the tweet, Cejudo called Figueiredo a bum, and even tagged UFC president Dana White:

"Yo @danawhite I'm really trying to enjoy my retirement but your bum fighter of the year can't get my name out of his mouth. Even though he has that smelly belt, he knows who the best in the world is."

Henry Cejudo dethroned Demetrious Johnson to become the new UFC flyweight champion back in 2018. He defended the title once before eventually relinquishing it to focus on his reign as the UFC bantamweight champion. In May of 2020, Cejudo eventually retired from MMA after a successful bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz.

Figueiredo, meanwhile, captured the vacant flyweight championship in July of 2020 after submitting Joseph Benavidez. Figueiredo defended the title with a submission win over Alex Perez in November of 2020, and then retained it after going to a draw against Brandon Moreno less than a month later.

