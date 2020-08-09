Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo blasted the UFC for booking an upcoming flyweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255.

On Friday, there were reports that the UFC has decided to book Figueiredo's first title defense against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 255 on November 21. The decision to grant Cody Garbrandt a title shot despite having no fights at 125lbs has drawn widespread criticism. Figueiredo himself questioned the logic and feasibility of the matchup before it was booked, and now, the Henry Cejudo has spoken up on the matter.

Soon after news of the fight booking between Figueiredo and Garbrandt broke, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same. Cejudo declared himself the real champion and trashed the matchup.

The “rent a champ” vs “No chin.” The winner gets a silver medal And still Triple C @danawhite

After Henry Cejudo vacated the UFC flyweight belt last year, the UFC booked a fight between Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez to determine the new flyweight champion. However, the fight was overshadowed by controversy as Figueiredo failed to make weight and landed an accidental headbutt on Benavidez during the fight that led to the stoppage. The UFC then re-booked the fight earlier this summer and Figueiredo managed to beat Benavidez again in the rematch, and became the new king of the flyweight division. We'll soon find out if Garbrandt can change that when he goes up against Figueiredo at UFC 255.

Cody Garbrandt is 1-3 in his last four fights but his spectacular KO win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 has impressed his employers so much that he is being handed the opportunity to skip a long queue of contenders at 125lbs and fight to win a second title in the UFC.