Henry Cejudo reveals he booed Deiveson Figueiredo before UFC 270 fight against Brandon Moreno

Henry Cejudo recently offered fans some insight into how Deiveson Figueiredo dealt with hostile fans at UFC 270.

During an episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo opened up about his tactics to hype Figueiredo up in the lead-up to his third fight against Brandon Moreno.

"Bro, like, he would throw a punch and the crowd was going crazy and I told [Deiveson Figueiredo] before he went out tonight. I was like, 'Listen, boo, boo, boo, boo.' I started booing him just so he could know, because there was silence in the room. He's like, 'That's exactly what you're going to feel. You wait till we get out there.' And sure enough. We f***ing got out there and, excuse the French, we got out there and we heard it. We're like, 'Yes Deiveson.' I'm like, 'Yes,' encouraging them because yeah, the boos is like, 'Yes. That's what I'm telling you. We're doing it. We're doing it.'"

'Triple C' admitted that they drew inspiration from the fans' booing. He suggested setting up their potential rematch in a neutral zone like Florida to ensure the fans' demeanor doesn't prove to be a distraction the next time around.

Deiveson Figueiredo chooses to prolong his stay with Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready

After suffering a submission loss against Brandon Moreno at UFC 263, Deiveson Figueiredo rebounded in style in the UFC 270 co-main event this past weekend.

'Deus Da Guerra' switched camps to Fight Ready in Arizona for the trilogy fight. In the aftermath of his unanimous decision win against Moreno on Saturday, he revealed that he has chosen to stick with Henry Cejudo and the Fight Ready team moving forward.

“This is a team that embraced me, that welcomed me and that took care of me. The only thing I need to do is go back home, grab my family and bring them to America to not only be focused, but to keep this belt and keep it there with these guys."

