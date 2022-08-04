Henry Cejudo reveals what's delaying Jon Jones' return and lifts the curtain on his HW preparation after training with him

Henry Cejudo has been a crucial addition to Jon Jones' preparation for his heavyweight debut. Jones has spent time at Fight Ready MMA, training with Cejudo after being kicked out of Jackson Wink MMA following his 2021 arrest.

'Triple C' has now revealed where 'Bones' is mentally and why his return date isn't yet official.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”



Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. https://t.co/7qJ6sDS4n7

Rumors have circulated about Jones making his heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic for the interim heavyweight title. The problem is, however, that 'Bones' seems to be waiting for Miocic, who is ensuring he's 100% ready for a war against arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history.

During a segment on his YouTube channel, Cejudo had this to say about Jones' status:

"Jon is ready. Jon has that fire that he had once again. It really comes down to Stipe Miocic, if he's gonna keep continuing to fight fires or fight? I commend him for doing things like that, but this is also the fight game, and people do wanna fight. I think if Stipe's willing to say, 'Hey man, this is the month I wanna get going,' then Jon will oblige."

Cejudo later went on to talk about where 'Bones' is mentally, saying:

"Getting a chance to train with Jon and seeing him grow and seeing him ask questions. Guys, this man is a student. I understand why he is the best in the world because he asks the right things. He's humble inside the gym, and he's able to really set forth what he wants in the future."

Watch Henry Cejudo discuss Jon Jones' return below:

Henry Cejudo believes Jon Jones will win the UFC interim heavyweight title and then take on Francis Ngannou

It's hard to predict how Jones will do at heavyweight, but one thing is guaranteed: if he faces and beats Miocic for the interim title, a matchup against Francis Ngannou is a must-see generational matchup.

In the comments of his video, Cejudo had this to say:

"I truly believe Jon Jones is going to win the interim heavyweight title in his UFC return to set up one of the biggest fights in UFC history against Francis Ngannou."

It's been over two years since Jones' last fight, and his return is seemingly getting closer and closer. If 'Bones' can become heavyweight champion, it'll be hard for his doubters to deny his claim to GOAT status, at least when his outside antics aren't considered.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full youtu.be/AkkZDEFwp-U Dana White still considers Jon Jones the GOAT, but says "it's time to start talking about Kamaru Usman"Full #UFC277 post-fight scrum Dana White still considers Jon Jones the GOAT, but says "it's time to start talking about Kamaru Usman" 🐐Full #UFC277 post-fight scrum ▶️ youtu.be/AkkZDEFwp-U https://t.co/9BGsAIxigK

