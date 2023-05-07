Henry Cejudo reveals truth behind damaged friendship with Brandon Moreno, reacts to his callout after UFC 288 loss

Henry Cejudo's return did not go as planned last night as he was defeated by Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 288.

Following the bout, Cejudo was called out on Instagram by flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, who stated that he would be willing to move up a weight class.

'The Assassin Baby' said:

"@henry_cejudo don’t retire yet, please wait for me, I’m going to win my fight in July and then we can finish business, main event in Mexico City, I go to 135 lbs, f*ck belts, just you and me in the octagon."

See the post below:

'Triple C' appeared at the post-fight press conference following his split-decision loss and was informed of Moreno's callout. He said this:

"I guess now everybody wants a piece of me huh? I guess we'll talk about it, money talks. If the UFC wants to put it together and there's a nice little budget in for both of us. I ain't doing it in Mexico though, hell no, we can do here in America. But I'm not opposed to any of that."

Henry Cejudo was then asked to explain the nature of their falling out. He replied:

"We were friends at one point, he lived with me for a minute. I got him on The Ultimate Fighter show but that didn't plan out. We tried to pick him second, he ended up going to the other team and training with [Joseph] Benavidez. We just became un-friends, you know what I'm saying? But we were close at one point."

Watch the interview below from 4:25:

Henry Cejudo responds to Conor McGregor's reaction to UFC 288

Henry Cejudo was defeated by Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday, putting to one side the former two-division champion's plans for history for the moment.

Following the fight, Conor McGregor uploaded a since-deleted video to Twitter where he shared advice with Cejudo about what he should have done to get the win. The tone of the video was tongue-in-cheek, and McGregor appeared to poke fun at the fight breakdowns that Cejudo uploads on YouTube.

Watch the video below:

Henry Cejudo was informed of Conor McGregor's video at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, and he said:

"Conor McGregor don't got sh*t on my resume. That's all I gotta say... Bring the hate, maybe it'll motivate me. Yeah I'm a little p*ssed 'cause I hate losing, but I love it. So thank you Conor."

Poll : 0 votes