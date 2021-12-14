"You absolutely make me sick" - Henry Cejudo rips Dominick Cruz for his comments at UFC 269 post-fight press conference

Henry Cejudo has reacted to Dominick Cruz's comments following the latter's victory over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

During his post-fight interview, Cruz took shots at referee Keith Peterson while thanking Marc Goddard, the referee in charge of his bout with Munhoz. He was appreciative of Goddard for letting him recover from an early barrage from Munhoz.

Cruz went on to defeat Munhoz via unanimous decision.

At the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, 'The Dominator' claimed that Keith Peterson prematurely ended his championship bout against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249. The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion pointed out that there were just two seconds remaining in the round and that he was attempting to stand up when the bout was stopped.

Cruz went on to call for a rematch with Henry Cejudo, saying he wanted to "smash his face." Cejudo, in the latest episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, had this to say regarding his former opponent's brash remarks:

"Dude, Dominic Cruz... Man, take it in the chin just how my knee hit your damn chin. Jesus, man you absolutely make me sick. This is why we need referees. It's not like, oh let me get beat up, but let me see if these referees you know, give me the benefit for the doubt. Like, no. You put yourself there, you put your face on my knee and I made you bend the knee. There was 13 unanswered shots rewatch it, dude. I literally woke you up."

Watch Henry Cejudo's take on Dominick Cruz's comments and more below:

Dominick Cruz is open to taking on Jose Aldo after win at UFC 269

During the post-fight conference at UFC 269, Dominick Cruz admitted that he was keen on squaring off against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Speaking about his desire to fight Aldo, 'The Dominator' said:

“I’m not going to say no to an Aldo fight just because that moves me closer to the title. Aldo’s a legend in the sport. I have nothing but respect for all these guys. So I’m trying to go… I’m going up towards the title and the champs."

Aldo is coming off a big win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. The Brazilian called out T.J. Dillashaw in his post-fight interview.

With Dillashaw injured at the moment, a bout between two legends of the sport in Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo would be an incredibly marketable matchup in the eyes of the UFC.

Watch Dominick Cruz's post-fight conference below:

