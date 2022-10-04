"His fights don't deliver according to entertainment but he's a hell of a salesman" - Henry Cejudo says UFC is pushing Israel Adesanya, believes next step is light heavyweight title shot

On a recent episode of Ask C Anything, Henry Cejudo contemplated Israel Adesanya's next move if he beats Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Cejudo also noted that although Adesanya hasn't delivered exciting fights in his last few outings, his promoting skills are commendable.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has been the subject of fury from certain sections of the MMA community over what some perceive to be uninspired and lackluster performances. The Nigerian-born New Zealander displayed his stellar defensive skills en route to unanimous decision victories over his last three opponents.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Israel Adesanya retains his UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier



@ufc

IZZY. UNANIMOUS.Israel Adesanya retains his UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier #UFC276 IZZY. UNANIMOUS.Israel Adesanya retains his UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier #UFC276 👑🎥 @ufc https://t.co/UZV8AL64zP

Despite the condemnation, Adesanya remains one of the biggest superstars in the sport today. 'The Last Stylebender' manages to headline pay-per-view cards and his consistency inside the octagon has received the desired adulation from UFC top brass and fans alike.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cejudo claimed that while Adesanya fails to deliver edge-of-the-seat action, his ability to sell a fight will land him great opportunities:

"I think his next move is to fight at 205 pounds [light heavyweight]. He has gone through the whole middleweight division. There's nobody at the middleweight division, so he's going to get the winner of Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. "

Cejudo added:

"Even though he's had some sh**ty fights, the UFC, they like the entertainment aspect of it. Even though his fights don't really deliver according to the entertainment, but he's a hell of a salesman. I give him that."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Henry Cejudo presents the case for a rematch between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum engaged in an electrifying five-round war at UFC 236. The visuals of both fighters engaging in a slugfest with reckless abandonment in the center of the octagon still run fresh in the minds of many in the MMA community.

'The Last Stylebender' became the interim middleweight champion with a unanimous decision victory. The 33-year-old delivered a spine-chilling moment going into the fifth round of the fight when he claimed that he's willing to lay it all out inside the octagon.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



He was ready to leave it all in the Octagon against Kelvin Gastelum

Israel Adesanya finds that next level when he needs it.He was ready to leave it all in the Octagon against Kelvin Gastelum Israel Adesanya finds that next level when he needs it.He was ready to leave it all in the Octagon against Kelvin Gastelum 😤https://t.co/LlnXPF3wqN

Henry Cejudo presented the case for a rematch on his YouTube channel should Israel Adesanya get past Alex Pereira at UFC 281:

"This may be a far fetched idea, but you can run it back with Kelvin. With the guy who's given you the toughest fight to this day. The guy that left you lumpy, can you stop him this time? I think Kelvin believes that he won that fight, so let's see."

Check out the full fight below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far