"What is it that's missing on my end"- Henry Cejudo seeks advice from Chael Sonnen on how to get the Alexander Volkanovski fight for his comeback

Henry Cejudo has been actively pursuing a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski for a few years now. It appears that the former UFC double-champion is doing everything on his part to secure a championship bout with 'The Great' but has been unsuccessful in his efforts thus far.

In a video uploaded to his channel, Henry Cejudo discussed his octagon return with Chael Sonnen and sought out the latter's advice in his quest to become a three-division UFC champion. He asked Sonnen the question:

"If you were in my position, Chael, how is it that you would get a fight? I tried trolling, I tried being respectful, what is it that's missing on my end to get Dana White to sign that damn contract to make me fight, the super fight?"

While Cejudo is unsure what's holding the UFC from giving him a fight with Volkanovski, he believes that the promotion will ultimately end up giving fighters like Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya an opportunity to be three-division champions. He continued:

"They're going to end up giving this stupid three-division champ dumb stuff to either Conor or Israel. What is it that I'm doing wrong that I'm putting people away? I've done things in sports that nobody has."

Sonnen addressed Cejudo's query stating that he did not find the former Olympic gold medalist to be sincere in his decision to make a comeback after the former two-division champion laid out multiple plans which included a potential move to both 135 and 145 lbs.

For Sonnen, what added to the confusion was Cejudo's announcing duties with Eagle FC and serving as a cornerman for certain fights. 'The Bad Guy' believes that Dana White most likely sees Cejudo's situation in a similar way and is unsure about his seriousness to compete again.

Catch Henry Cejudo and Chael Sonnen's conversation below (starting at the 4:06 mark):

What Sonnen could be right about is Dana White not seeming thrilled about the idea of Cejudo facing Volkanovski since he retired a few years ago. The UFC chief also stated previously that he doesn’t like the thought of 'Triple C' leapfrogging other contenders in the division in his comeback. Alexander Volkanovski, meanwhile, has also remained silent about potentially fighting Cejudo in the future.

Alexander Volkanovski wants to be a backup for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

While Henry Cejudo hopes to create new records by becoming the first three-division champion in UFC history, Alexander Volkanovski continues his quest to become a two-division champion.

During a conversation with John Hyon of The AllStar, 'The Great' expressed interest in serving as a backup fighter for the upcoming vacant lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The featherweight champion said:

"Both of these cut a lot of weight. Both of these guys are guaranteed to train very hard. Let's be real. Charles Oliveira just had a problem last time stepping on the scale, I know [there's] a bit of a controversy around it but still... There's definitely a chance of something going wrong. Mate, I don't care if I'm pound-for-pound No. 1. I'm happy to be a backup and come to the rescue."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski discuss his desire to be a backup fighter at UFC 280 below:

Alexander Volkanovski has looked sensational in his recent title defenses. The Australian champion managed to retain his featherweight crown with a tremendous performance against Holloway in July, which marked the 22nd straight win of his fighting career.

