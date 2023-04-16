Henry Cejudo shares ideal game plan to ‘trap’ Max Holloway inside the octagon while watching UFC Kansas City main event 

Henry Cejudo has one of the most unique minds in mixed martial arts, and his fight IQ has allowed him to achieve great success in the octagon. The former two-division UFC champion will be in action next month against bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling after a three-year hiatus from MMA.

Cejudo initially retired from the sport in 2020 and took up a coaching role at Fight Ready MMA and Fitness. Some of MMA's biggest stars have sought him out for his wealth of knowledge, including Jon Jones and Zhang Weili.

'Triple C' recently applied his mind to the puzzle that is Max Holloway, as the former featherweight champion took on Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Kansas City. 'Blessed' outclassed the surging prospect for most of the fight, winning via unanimous decision.

During Henry Cejudo's reaction video, he was asked to break down the game plan he would employ if he fought Max Holloway. He said:

"You'd have to kick him. You'd have to take his foundation out, you know, set traps, smoke. You can't just kick just to kick, you've got to inch your way in as you do that."

Watch the video below from 0:23:

Max Holloway uses a combination of elusive movement and relentless striking to overwhelm and tire his opponents.

Henry Cejudo believes that the best way to counter the former champion's style would be to slow him down, which is similar to the tactic employed by Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245, where he defeated 'Blessed' to win the title.

Henry Cejudo doesn't believe Israel Adesanya 'played possum' against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title in stunning fashion at UFC 287 when he knocked Alex Pereira out cold in Round 2. Prior to the finish, it appeared that 'Poatan' had Adesanya hurt. The Brazilian unloaded a barrage of punches that ultimately led to his downfall, as he left himself exposed to Adesanya's own punches.

Following the bout, 'The Last Stylebender' stated that he had "played possum" against the cage, inviting Pereira to attack.

However, Henry Cejudo appears to disagree with Israel Adesanya. 'Triple C' broke down the UFC 287 main event and stated that 'The Last Stylebender' was definitely in trouble before he landed the telling blow:

"Israel Adesanya, whether he wants to say he played the George Foreman, the rope-a-dope, this is my plan and I'm gonna hit. He's a hell of an actor. Let me tell you guys, Israel belongs in the damn WWE, because this dude was hurt..."

Watch the video below from 6:20:

