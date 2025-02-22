Henry Cejudo shares no-holds-barred take on retirement plans before Song Yadong clash at UFC Seattle, reviews last two losses: "The skills are there"

Former double champion Henry Cejudo will look to return to winning ways at UFC Seattle as he takes on Song Yadong. Considering previous results, Cejudo has also faced retirement speculation, and his upcoming bout will be a make-or-break fight in his career.

UFC commentator Michael Bisping, who will be on duty at UFC Seattle, recently speculated on Cejudo's future and whether he'll retire if he comes up short against Yadong, especially considering he's lost his last two bouts.

Cejudo lost by split decision to Aljamain Sterling in a title bout and then lost to Merab Dvalishvili, the current champion. Both fights were somewhat competitive, but the former flyweight and bantamweight king still fell short. During an interview with TNT Sports, when asked about Bisping speculating on what happens next if he's defeated by Yadong this weekend, ‘Triple C’ responded:

"This is the UFC, man. a lot of people have gone through skids and have been able to bounce back and actually, do some great things... Like Charles Oliveira. There's been people that have been cut from the UFC to become UFC champions upon their return. So, you know, there's a lot to it, man, and I'm not hanging my head on that."

Revisiting his defeats to Sterling and Dvalishvili, Cejudo said:

"If people really think about it, I've lost to Aljamain, by split decision at that time and then I lost to, now the current champ, which is Merab Dvalishvili, which I was able to at least win a round.”

He added:

“The skills are there, the ability is there. It's just time to prove it once again and get back on the horse and continue to keep trotting and riding."

Henry Cejudo presents unique prop at UFC Seattle face-off with Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo stole the show at the recently concluded ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Seattle in a display of his signature showmanship. Before facing off with Song Yadong, while on the scale, Cejudo took out a large fortune cookie and opened it to display the message within, a nod to his counterpart's Chinese heritage.

The message stated Cejudo's claim of foreseeing a fourth-round TKO victory over 'The Kung Fu Kid'. It read:

"Song's luck is running low. Round 4 TKO"

The much-anticipated bantamweight bout between Cejudo and Yadong will headline UFC Fight Night 252 on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This marks the UFC's return to Seattle after a 12-year hiatus, promising an exciting night of fights for MMA fans.

