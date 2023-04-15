Henry Cejudo shows off new ripped body whilst celebrating with Kelvin Gastelum for winning UFC 287 thriller

Henry Cejudo has given fans a teaser of his ripped physique whilst celebrating with Kelvin Gastelum following the middleweight's victory at UFC 287.

Cejudo is currently preparing for his highly anticipated UFC return when he takes on Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title next month. The bout will mark the end of 'Triple C's' three-year hiatus from the octagon, having previously called time on his career in May 2020.

Whilst he's currently halfway through his fight camp for his bout with Sterling, Henry Cejudo couldn't help but celebrate with his close friend Gastelum after the middleweight earned a much-needed win last week.

Gastelum faced Chris Curtis in UFC 287's Fight of the Night, where the two heavy hitters went to war with one another. Gastelum eventually had his hand raised via unanimous decision, handing him what was only his second victory in his last seven fights.

In a video uploaded to Cejudo's YouTube channel, the former Olympic gold medalist is seen showing off his shredded physique whilst talking to his coaches and celebrating with Kelvin Gastelum.

Discussing Henry Cejudo's physique, coach Eric Albarracin gave fans an insight into where 'Triple C' is at in terms of fitness:

"We're holding all that down. There's no question about Henry Cejudo being in better shape... He's gonna be ready that's for sure. May 6, he becomes the GOAT."

Cejudo also commented on his body, stating that the results speak for themselves:

"You're seeing the results... I'm in shape, I feel good and I'm feeling really good sparring. Everything's coming together."

Jens Pulver weighs in on Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver has given his thoughts on the upcoming bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Pulver gave some insight into the mentality that both men will be bringing to the octagon, as they are each trying to cement their own legacy. Pulver explained:

"In my eyes, he's [Aljamain Sterling] kind of not the champion in this fight. He's fighting the real champ... And you're gonna have to deal with that. So, that's already gonna put you in a different position. You can try to tell yourself that you're champ, but you know in the back of your mind the real champ is right here. You beat him and then obviously... you're the GOAT at 135lbs." [22:44 - 23:04]

The 48-year-old also gave the nod to Cejudo despite his three-year hiatus:

"I think the biggest thing is his style... As long as people don't think [Henry] Cejudo isn't training and isn't preparing. He's an incredible athlete, he really is. It'll be fun." [22:26 - 22:39]

