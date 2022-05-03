"If I was 'Chito', I would fight" - Henry Cejudo suggests matching up Marlon Vera with a UFC legend for his next bout

Former multi-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes he knows who Marlon Vera should fight next.

The bantamweight division was shaken up after the Ecuadorian's impressive unnanimous decision victory over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53 this past weekend. The win has pushed 'Chito' to No.5 in the rankings. He now has his eyes on those above him on the 135-pound ladder.

A former bantamweight champion himself, Cejudo's recent announcement of re-entering the USADA testing pool put bantamweight contenders on high alert. The self proclaimed 'King of Cringe' has expressed his desire to fight Aljamain Sterling. He's now offered his take on how Vera can move closer to gold.

Speaking on the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo revealed what he would do if he was in Marlon Vera's position.

"Honestly, if I was 'Chito' Vera, I would fight Dominick Cruz. I would go up against Dominick snooze. I think he's higher ranked than Dominick. Dominick doesn't want to fight anyone. He tries to hand pick his opponents. Fight 'Chito' Vera dude. He's ahead of you. It's good for 'Chito'. He then fights a couple more guys and then he's in the title picture."

As of now, 'Chito' is three places higher than Cruz. Nevertheless, Vera recently confirmed he'd be interested in fighting Cruz, especially now that he is ranked above him.

Admitting that his re-entry into the division has shaken things up, Cejudo believes he will face competition in trying to face Aljamain Sterling for the title, especially with the likes of Vera rising the ranks.

"It changes a lot of things with the bantamweight division when I came back, and there's T.J. Dillashaw . There's a bit of competition with who's gonna get at Aljalame Sterling."

Watch the full episode of the Triple C and Schmo Show below:

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz?

Newly-ranked No.5 bantamweight Marlon Vera has wasted no time in making a callout for his next fight. The name in his mouth is that of former champion Dominick Cruz.

Cruz recently responded to 'Chito' by expressing his desire to fight up the rankings. With that in mind, it seems likely that the two men could face each other in the octagon.

C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A @chitoveraUFC I’m above ya now so wanna fight? Dom you always says you looking for someone above ya.I’m above ya now so wanna fight? Dom you always says you looking for someone above ya. 😮 I’m above ya now so wanna fight?

Now ranked No.8 in the division, Dominick Cruz has found himself dropping down the ladder after some recent results in the weight class. That's despite being on a two-fight win streak. He now sits where Vera did before his dominant display over Rob Font.

Ranked in the top five for the first time, Marlon Vera has also expressed an interest in another former champion, Jose Aldo. The former featherweight champion has a win over Vera, but the Ecuadorian believes he would have the advantage in a rematch. The pair's positions in the rankings, as well as Aldo's name value, would likely mean a five-round main event bout.

