"She escaped that place to live the American dream" - Henry Cejudo gets emotional talking about his journey from being an "immigrant son" to becoming an Olympic champion

Henry Cejudo recently paid a visit to Chael Sonnen's high school in West Linn, Oregon. During his time there, 'The Messenger' spoke about his life journey in front of the students present.

Cejudo gave an emotional speech where he talked about the struggles that he and his family faced while growing up. He elaborated on how his mother moved from Mexico to America to provide a better life for him. He said:

"I'm honored to accomplish what I've accomplished here today and I can only tell you as an immigrant son, there's one word that I could really tell you guys that I've always had as a poor little mexican kid because I was always grateful... My mom was raised in the warzone of Mexico city. You know, there's more kidnappings and killings than probably anywhere in the world but she escaped that place to live the Amercian dream. And it's something that you guys could live."

You can watch Henry Cejudo's full speech below:

When it comes to combat sports, Cejudo has earned a lot of accomplishments. 'The Messenger' is an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling. As a mixed martial artist, Cejudo has won the flyweight as well as the bantamweight championship in the UFC.

Henry Cejudo compares wrestling skills of Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal recently called out Khamzat Chimaev for a fight after winning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

Henry Cejudo believes there is a vast difference in the wrestling skills of Nickal and Chimaev. 'Triple C' claimed that Nickal could score a takedown against the Chechen-born Swede without much difficulty.

"Chimaev thinks he's good at wrestling - his wrestling is nowhere near Bo Nickal, I can tell you that. He can take down these UFC guys that have never wrestled - try taking Bo Nickal down, and 100% I can see Bo Nickal easily taking down Khamzat Chimaev."

Watch Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Nickal and Chimaev are nowhere close when it comes to MMA experience. 'Borz' is 12-0 with wins over fighters like Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland, whereas Nickal has only been in three professional MMA fights. Hence, the fight could prove to be a huge mismatch if it becomes a reality.

