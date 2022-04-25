"I would like to reconcile with Dana" - Henry Cejudo talks about his meeting with the UFC brass

Henry Cejudo wants to repair his relationship with UFC president Dana White in order to return to the octagon soon.

Speaking on The Triple C and Schmo Show, Cejudo suggested that there are a lot of interesting fights in the UFC for him at the moment. So, in order to pursue one of those matchups, he wants to make things right with White.

"I am back but I'm not back until I actually sign for a fight or actually fight the fight. So, you know, we still gotta let Ali [Abdelaziz] do his job. I'd like to reconcile with Dana and see what we could do, man. There's a lot of fun fights for me. They know that I come out and scrap."

Cejudo was last seen in action in May 2020. In his last outing, he successfully defended the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. In his post-fight octagon interview, 'Triple C' announced his retirement from the sport.

However, 'The Messenger' is now itching to return. The 35-year-old has also re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool to show that he is serious about coming back.

Henry Cejudo wants to face Aljamain Sterling in his comeback fight

Henry Cejudo has been calling for a fight with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for quite some time. Now, 'The Messenger' seems to have changed his tune and is now aiming for a fight with bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling upon his return to the UFC.

'Triple C' recently put out a tweet calling Sterling out for a fight.

"I’m coming back for these tomato cans and I’m going to right the wrong! Aljolame you the number one contender B*tch @funkmasterMMA @danawhite."

'Funk Master' responded by saying he was open to welcoming Cejudo back to the UFC.

"If he wants to lose one of those C's, I'll gladly demote him. Let me know when you're serious, Champ"

Sterling recently competed against Petr Yan in a bantamweight title unification bout at UFC 273. The fight was a razor-close back-and-forth affair that ended with a split decision victory for 'Funk Master'.

