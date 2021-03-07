"That knee was more illegal than TJ Dillashaw's urine" - Henry Cejudo teases a comeback, blasts bantamweight division after UFC 259

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has hinted at making a comeback to make the bantamweight division 'bend the knee' to Triple-C once more.

Left unimpressed with the quality of the bantamweight title clash at UFC 259, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to blast the fighters involved along with former champion TJ Dillashaw. Cejudo said that he needs to come back to save the bantamweight division. He even took a dig at Dillashaw's failed USADA drug test which led to the latter being suspended for two years.

In the tweet, Cejudo claimed that Yan's illegal knee strike on Sterling during their fight was 'more illegal than TJ Dillashaw's urine', alluding to Dillashaw's past troubles with the USADA. He also claimed that Sterling's defense was worse than the Capitol Building and promised to make them all 'bend the knee'-

Hey Yan, you kneed me to come back to save this dIvision. That knee was more illegal than TJ Dillashaw’s urine. Aljo, your defense was worse than the Capitol Building. I’ll make all you Bend the Knee..legally of coarse. #YouAllSuck @TJDillashaw @funkmasterMMA @PetrYanUFC

Hey Yan, you kneed me to come back to save this dIvision. That knee was more illegal than TJ Dillashaw’s urine. Aljo, your defense was worse than the Capitol Building. I’ll make all you Bend the Knee..legally of coarse. #YouAllSuck @TJDillashaw @funkmasterMMA @PetrYanUFC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

The bantamweight title fight between Sterling and Yan turned out to be a bummer as the title changed hands due to a DQ win being awarded to the challenger for an illegal knee strike by the champion. Sterling's knee was clearly on the ground when Yan kneed him in the face, rendering him unfit to continue.

That was the end of the fight as Sterling was handed the title, which he didn't seem happy about winning in the manner that he did. While speaking to Joe Rogan following the fight, Sterling claimed he wants to recover and run it back with Yan again.

Is Henry Cejudo likely to return to the octagon?

Henry Cejudo's last opponent Dominick Cruz picked up his first win in four years after edging Casey Kenney in a narrow split-decision victory at UFC 259. Henry Cejudo retired after defending his bantamweight strap against Cruz in 2020. However, his recent tweets seem to indicate we might see him come out of retirement down the line.

81 UFC Champions

Only 4 simultaneous champions

But only One Triple C! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/wN45LZreip — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 5, 2021

Do you think Henry Cejudo will fight again? Sound off in the comments.