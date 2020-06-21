Henry Cejudo teases UFC return

Henry Cejudo was recently spotted on AEW TV, in the aftermath of his retirement.

'Triple C' initially retired from the sport at UFC 249 after his win over Dominick Cruz.

Henry Cejudo

Is Henry Cejudo teasing his UFC return?

Josh Emmett secured a huge win over Shane Burgos in the co-main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 3, as he expressed his intentions of eventually challenging for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Amid Emmett's victory, several fighters congratulated the veteran Featherweight, one of them being Henry Cejudo. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion made a bold statement, claiming that both Emmett and Burgos competed in a Fight of the Year candidate by representing his division.

Henry Cejudo teases UFC return as part of the Featherweight Division

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts at UFC 249 when he defeated Dominick Cruz in order to retain the UFC Bantamweight Championship. However, post-fight, Cejudo claimed that he would be stepping down from fighting.

'Triple C' would eventually go on to reveal that he wanted to compete for the UFC Featherweight Division and represent the 145-pound division, even to the point where he wanted challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Fight of the year candidate. Beautiful to see these two artists go to work in MY weight class #UFCVegas3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2020

With Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos putting an impressive fight in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 3 tonight, Cejudo took to Twitter to address the fight, claiming that it was beautiful for him to witness to artists represent his division.

Cejudo's tweet, of course, indicated towards the fact that he referred to the UFC Featherweight Division as his division, which could possibly indicate towards 'Triple C' making his return to the fight game as part of the stacked 145-lb division.

Henry Cejudo's retirement from MMA

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA at UFC 249 and upon his departure, the UFC Bantamweight Championship was also vacated by Dana White and co. With Petr Yan and José Aldo set to compete for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 251, Cejudo has teased his return but this time as part of the UFC Featherweight Division.

At the very same UFC 251 pay-per-view, the UFC Featherweight Championship will also be defended, as Alexander Volkanovski prepares to put his title on the line against Max Holloway in a rematch between the pair. The fight will be taking place at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, also known as the UFC Fight Island.

It remains to be seen if the UFC is willing to bring back Cejudo at this point in time or not. The former UFC Flyweight Champion was also recently spotted on AEW Dynamite when he showed up with Mike Tyson and his crew in order for a showdown against Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle faction.