Henry Cejudo, Teddy Atlas, Belal Muhammad, and other MMA personalities react to Brian Ortega's shoulder popping out in UFC Long Island main event against Yair Rodriguez

Brian Ortega suffered a shoulder injury at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez [Image credits: @MMAFighting on Twitter]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jul 17, 2022 03:31 AM IST

The highly anticipated featherweight scrap between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez ended on an anti-climactic note on July 16.

In the main event of the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, 'T-City' suffered a shoulder injury in the very first round of the fight, resulting in the bout being declared a TKO victory for Yair Rodriguez.

Brian Ortega’s shoulder pops out while escaping Yair’s armbar 🤯 https://t.co/E4LTZdsjNg

Several MMA personalities took to Twitter to let their disappointment be known at the unfortunate turn of events. Henry Cejudo stated that he would like the fight to be re-scheduled for a later date.

Ah man, that really sucks. Feel for Ortega. I’d love to see them run it back #UFCLongIsland

Billy Quarantillo speculated on whether Ortega had that injury coming into the fight.

Sometimes fighters fight with injuries, not sure if that’s what happened but tough to see… brutal sport #UFCLongIsland

Megan Anderson mentioned the possibility of Rodriguez being matched up against Alexander Volkanovski next.

Man that sucks!! Such an anti-climactic ending to what was looking like a great fight! Do they run it back or do they match Yair with Volk now?#UFCLongIsland

A few more reactions to the unfortunate outcome of UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez can be seen below:

Aaahhhhh 🤦🏾‍♂️ #UFCLongIsland
Disappointing end. Rodriguez was scoring with well placed straight rts. as Ortega looked to lead with hook. #UFCLongIsland
Yair, the king of fights ending weird as fuck.
Ugh that was starting very good
I hate the injuries. Feel bad for Ortega😔Congrats Yair for the W👏🏼Overall, good fights today 🤜🏻🤛🏻 #UFCLongIsland

Both Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega are open to a rematch

Due to how things unfolded on July 16, Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega are open to getting the fight re-scheduled in the future.

During his post-fight interview, 'El Pantera' said that although he would like to fight for the title next, he would be okay if the UFC schedules a rematch between him and Ortega.

"You know, it's unfortunate that he dislocated his shoulder or whatever. I already told him you know, we can run it back anytime. We can do this. But I'd rather do it for a championship instead of being in a situation like this.
"Whatever the UFC decides, I'm okay with whatever. It's unfortunate, bro. I don't know what to say. I prepare to win. I guess I did, not the way I wanted... I'm sorry this happened. This is part of the game, I guess."

You can watch Rodriguez's full octagon interview below:

During his time with Daniel Cormier, Ortega said that if Rodriguez does not fight for the championship next, he would love to run it back with 'El Pantera'.

You can watch Ortega's post-fight octagon interview below:

