Henry Cejudo tells Teofimo Lopez Jr. that he's coming after his belts in boxing next 

Henry Cejudo is called “ the King of Cringe” for a good reason.

From dawning over the top outfits for his weigh-ins to trying to woo Nikki Bella on social media, Henry Cejudo, it seems, has no filter. His self-deprecation in embracing this has made him a popular figure and it seems there is no stopping “Triple C” even after retirement.

The next time you call me a sellout you better make sure you speak perfect Spanish like me and out dance me! - ps Happy cringe Friday #bendtheknee 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/AdzTDeLqZt — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 16, 2020

The former 2 division UFC champion, however, has stamped his authority as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time at a relatively young age and also boasts of being the only UFC champion in history with an Olympic gold medal in his kitty.

Henry Cejudo sets his sights on Teofimo Lopez. Jr

In a recent development, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to call out Teofimo Lopez after the latter’s lightweight unification boxing win.

@teofimolopez congratulations on your unification. Be a good babysitter and watch over Daddy’s belts! #younext 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eMNfx234UV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 18, 2020

In a massive upset on Saturday night, Teofimo Lopez Jr. shocked the boxing world when he defeated Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision. Lopez Jr. outboxed the pound-for-pound great Lomachenko for the majority of the rounds, staved off a late counter-attack from the Ukrainian and proceeded to get a nod on the judges' scorecards. With the win, Lopez Jr. retained the IBF lightweight title and picked up the WBA, WBO, and The Ring title belts as well.

Henry Cejudo retired soon after his win over Dominick Cruz earlier in the year. However, he is keen to return to MMA and has shown interest in fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship. If he wins, he would become the first and only three-division champion in the UFC.

Henry Cejudo has shown interest in boxing professionally for several years now and has joined a list of top boxers including Ryan Garcia in calling out Lopez Jr. Incidentally, Henry Cejudo himself had called out Ryan Garcia on several occasions in the past.

Advertisement

If Henry Cejudo decides to return to the Octagon, it stands to reason that he will get a crack at a title shot of his choosing.

However, whether he chooses to fight Peter Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo or Alexander Volkanovski or altogether decides to exchange the Octagon for the squared circle, remains to be seen.